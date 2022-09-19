Huntingtown, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Chesapeake Bay region has many coves and rivers that feed into its waters. Among those is the Potomac River, which divides the states of Maryland and Virginia. Along both sides of the river are many rivers and creeks that flow into it, and many of the early settlers arrived by boats to settle among these waterways. As time went on, lighthouses were built to help boats and ships navigate the waters to avoid running aground. One of these lighthouses was built in 1936 on Piney Point on the Maryland side of the Potomac River.

