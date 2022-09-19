ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

Oxford, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Oxford.

The Franklinton High School volleyball team will have a game with J. F. Webb High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Franklinton High School
J. F. Webb High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Franklinton High School volleyball team will have a game with J. F. Webb High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Franklinton High School
J. F. Webb High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

