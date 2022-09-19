South Portland, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in South Portland.
The Sanford High School volleyball team will have a game with South Portland High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Sanford High School
South Portland High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Sanford High School volleyball team will have a game with South Portland High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Sanford High School
South Portland High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
