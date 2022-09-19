ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MD

La Plata, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in La Plata.

The St Charles High School volleyball team will have a game with La Plata High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

St Charles High School
La Plata High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The St Charles High School volleyball team will have a game with La Plata High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

St Charles High School
La Plata High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

