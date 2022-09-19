ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yadkinville, NC

Yadkinville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Yadkinville.

The North Wilkes High School volleyball team will have a game with Starmount High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

North Wilkes High School
Starmount High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The North Wilkes High School volleyball team will have a game with Starmount High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

North Wilkes High School
Starmount High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Stokes News

Stokes County Athletes: Where Are They Now? Vikings complete season sweep over Wildcats Sauras win...

This week’s attention is on Taylor Moulton. Moulton graduated from South Stokes High School in 2016. […]KING – When North Stokes’ girls’ tennis team beat county-rival West Stokes 7-2 last week, the Vikings swept the season series over the Wildcats after winning 9-0 back on Aug. 25. […]SPARTA – South Stokes won a 46-40 shootout over Northwest 1A Conference opponent Alleghany on Friday behind the legs of Deuce Chalmers and his 303 rushing yards and two touchdowns. […]MAYDAN – West Stokes dropped its first Mid-State 2A Conference game of the season 17-12 to McMichael on Friday. The Wildcats were flagged...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Davie County punter to be recognized as All-American

Punter Palmer Williams (Mocksville, North Carolina/Davie County H.S.), a Baylor University commit, will be officially honored Thursday as a 2023 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome digital series. The episode will be released Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on the All-American...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina title

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

Another record; 504.8 lb. swordfish reeled in off Morehead

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission published the sites where deer heads will be collected this season for chronic wasting disease testing throughout eight counties in Northwest North Carolina. Hunters in the Primary Surveillance Area and Secondary Surveillance Area around a spot in northern Yadkin County where two CWD-positive deer have...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yadkinville, NC
Charlotte Stories

ACC Just Announce Plans To Move Their Entire Headquarters to Charlotte

Today the ACC officially announced they will be moving their entire headquarters for the first time in their nearly 70 years history from Greensboro to Charlotte. They will build their new headquarters in Legacy Union’s Bank of America Tower in Uptown Charlotte. “Today is a transformational day for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
LEXINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports
FOX8 News

Cow causes multi-vehicle wreck in High Point, troopers say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol. FOX8 is told the crash involved three vehicles at the Old Thomasville Road exit off of US-29. One of the vehicles flipped over during the crash. One person was taken […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Survivor cast member has ties to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every season for decades we have all tuned into Survivor to pick our favorite contestants and watch their journey through one of the most successful game shows in history. Well, this season it will be easy for people in the Triad to pick a favorite. Lindsay Carmine hails from the Gate City and is determined to win.
GREENSBORO, NC
Queen City News

Bomb threat note prompts Northwest Cabarrus HS evacuation

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A bomb threat note that was ultimately proved unwarranted prompted an evacuation Monday morning at Northwest Cabarrus High School on Monday, Cabarrus County Schools confirmed with Queen City News. District officials say staff discovered the note and all staff and students were immediately evacuated from the building for precautionary […]
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
thestokesnews.com

Community gathers to celebrate life of motorcyclist

Community members honor the life and memory of Joseph Cole Southern in Walnut Cove. (Photo courtesy of Blue Ridge Chapter Enforcers MC) On Friday, Sept. 16, many people gathered at the Ingles in Walnut Cove to celebrate the life and memory of Joseph Cole Southern, who passed away in a motorcycle crash on the night of Sept. 12.
WALNUT COVE, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week

With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
GREENSBORO, NC
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

326
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy