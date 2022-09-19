ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastlake, OH

Eastlake, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Eastlake.

The Perry High School volleyball team will have a game with Eastlake North High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Perry High School
Eastlake North High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball

The Perry High School volleyball team will have a game with Eastlake North High School on September 19, 2022, 15:45:00.

Perry High School
Eastlake North High School
September 19, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

