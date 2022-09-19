Eastlake, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Eastlake.
The Perry High School volleyball team will have a game with Eastlake North High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Perry High School
Eastlake North High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball
The Perry High School volleyball team will have a game with Eastlake North High School on September 19, 2022, 15:45:00.
Perry High School
Eastlake North High School
September 19, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
