ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Frederick, MD

Prince Frederick, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Prince Frederick.

The Patuxent High School volleyball team will have a game with Calvert High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Patuxent High School
Calvert High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Patuxent High School volleyball team will have a game with Calvert High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Patuxent High School
Calvert High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

MCPS Athletics Director and Principals of Northwest and Gaithersburg High School Provide Update On Initial Actions Taken Following Incident At Football Game Last Friday

A message was sent to the Northwest High School and Gaithersburg High School communities by MCPS systemwide athletics director Jeff Sullivan, Gaithersburg principal Cary Dimmick, and Northwest principal Scott Smith providing an update regarding the initial actions taken resulting from the incident that occurred during the Northwest at Gaithersburg varsity football game on Friday, September 16. The full message can be seen below:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
City
Prince Frederick, MD
City
Lusby, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Frederick, MD
Education
Frederick, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Bay Net

Collegebound Winner Putting $50,000 Prize Toward Tuition

DUNKIRK, Md. – New Southern Maryland player follows in dad’s footsteps, scores top prize on Bonus Match 5. She started playing a few months ago after turning 18, but the Calvert County resident is well aware that big wins are rare after years of watching her dad play Maryland Lottery games. A $50,045 top-prize Bonus Match 5 win, therefore, came as a big surprise for the lucky lady.
DUNKIRK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel Co. School Board votes to use virtual days for inclement weather

Anne Arundel County Public Schools voted to use virtual learning days instead of days off for inclement weather.The vote passed 6-2 at Wednesday's school board meeting.Virtual learning became the norm during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.PREVIOUS: Anne Arundel County Public Schools may replace snow days with virtual daysNow, school districts are using it as an option for snow days so that the extra school days won't pile up at the end of the year.School officials say the State Department of Education gave school districts the pathway to repurpose up to eight school days into virtual instruction days this year.Right now,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Great Mills School Placed On Lockdown

GREAT MILLS, Md. – At 1:35 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following notice:. “Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a large disturbance/fight. The situation is contained and there are multiple Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene. Parents and guardians are asked not to respond to the school at this time.”
GREAT MILLS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports#The Patuxent High School#Calvert High School
Bay Net

Jury Duty Leads To $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Win

LOTHIAN, Md. – Sometimes it pays to switch up your Lottery routine. For Marc Holly of Lanham, a decision to buy a quick-pick ticket in the Sept. 14 Bonus Match 5 drawing gave him a $50,000 payday. The 59-year-old explained that he always plays the same numbers at the...
LANHAM, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WMDT.com

Fire destroys Talbot Co. home

WYE MILLS, Md. – Maryland State Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Wye Mills home early Wednesday morning. At around 4:15 a.m., firefighters responded to 28796 Dolvin Circle for a reported house fire. A total of 50 firefighters responded to the 1-alarm with Tanker Force fire, which took nearly three hours to control.
WYE MILLS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Deputy Cpl. DeFelice Selected for LSM Executive Program

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that Cpl. Nick DeFelice has been selected to participate in Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Executive Program Class of 2023. The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of 29 Southern Maryland leaders for its 15th Executive Program cycle – the […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)

In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
LAUREL, MD
DC News Now

Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
WJLA

Police locate nonverbal child found wondering through Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (7News) — UPDATE: The child was found around 5:30 p.m., police said. The city of Laurel, Md., is asking for help identifying a child found wondering alone on Tuesday. Officers said the boy appears to be between 4-5 years old, and was found in the 900 block...
LAUREL, MD
Bay Net

Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 9/13/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Suboxone, belonging to Jolie Margaret Allen, 44 of Lexington Park, MD and suspected Marijuana, belonging to Shyanne Monique Allen, 25 of Lexington Park, MD. J. Allen was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Two Students Charged After Threats At Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Leonardtown High School for threats being made between two students. A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement to thebaynet.com:. “Cpl. Jaime Davis, School Resource Officer, was...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

326
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy