Prince Frederick, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Anne Arundel County Public Schools voted to use virtual learning days instead of days off for inclement weather.The vote passed 6-2 at Wednesday's school board meeting.Virtual learning became the norm during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.PREVIOUS: Anne Arundel County Public Schools may replace snow days with virtual daysNow, school districts are using it as an option for snow days so that the extra school days won't pile up at the end of the year.School officials say the State Department of Education gave school districts the pathway to repurpose up to eight school days into virtual instruction days this year.Right now,...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO