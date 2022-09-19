Mt Pleasant, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Mt Pleasant.
The Breckenridge High School volleyball team will have a game with Sacred Heart Academy High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Breckenridge High School
Sacred Heart Academy High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Girls Volleyball
The Freeland High School volleyball team will have a game with Beal City High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Freeland High School
Beal City High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Freeland High School volleyball team will have a game with Beal City High School on September 19, 2022, 15:45:00.
Freeland High School
Beal City High School
September 19, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
