Raleigh, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏐 games in Raleigh.
The South Granville High School volleyball team will have a game with Wakefield High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Smithfield- Selma High School volleyball team will have a game with Southeast Raleigh High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Garner Magnet High School volleyball team will have a game with Athens Drive High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Middle Creek High School volleyball team will have a game with Millbrook High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Smithfield- Selma High School volleyball team will have a game with Southeast Raleigh High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Middle Creek High School volleyball team will have a game with Millbrook High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
The South Granville High School volleyball team will have a game with Wakefield High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
