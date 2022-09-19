Middleton, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Middleton.
The Ashley High School volleyball team will have a game with Fulton High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Ashley High School
Fulton High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Middle School Girls Volleyball
The Alma High School volleyball team will have a game with Fulton High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Alma High School
Fulton High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball
