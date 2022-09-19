ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Midland.

The John Glenn High School - Bay City volleyball team will have a game with Bullock Creek High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

John Glenn High School - Bay City
Bullock Creek High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball

The Standish-Sterling Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Calvary Baptist Academy on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Standish-Sterling Central High School
Calvary Baptist Academy
September 19, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The John Glenn High School - Bay City volleyball team will have a game with Bullock Creek High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

John Glenn High School - Bay City
Bullock Creek High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The John Glenn High School - Bay City volleyball team will have a game with Bullock Creek High School on September 19, 2022, 15:30:00.

John Glenn High School - Bay City
Bullock Creek High School
September 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

MLive.com

Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game

SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
UNIONVILLE, MI
WNEM

Severe storms cause damage, power outages in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) -The storms Wednesday morning packed quite a punch and knocked out power in parts of Bay County. Both the county courthouse and the county health department closed due to the outages. “I was sitting on Second Street in my car and I saw a giant lightning...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Weapons detection system approved for Midland middle, high schools

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A weapons detection system has been approved to be installed at middle schools and high schools in Midland. The Midland Public Schools Board of Education approved the purchase 5-0, according to Superintendent Michael Sharrow. Sharrow described the weapons detection system as non-intrusive. Students will walk through...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Storm Damage in Bay County causes closures and damages

Here is a look at the top stories we are following this evening. Here are the top stories we are following this evening. The next two home games for Jaguars’ fans will be attended by invitation only following a decision made Friday. Serenity House: Recovery Month. Updated: 6 hours...
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Former Midland resident accused of trying to abduct, stab boy in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old man who used to live in Midland is accused of trying to pick up a boy and then stabbing him several times in New Mexico. Authorities say 27-year-old Brandon McMillan is charged with trying to pick up a boy at a high school in Taos, New Mexico, saying he was his son. Court documents show McMillan went on to stab the boy several times.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

High school football coach charged with home invasion, assault

VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan high school assistant football coach is facing felony charges after an alleged home invasion. Lawrence McGrandy, assistant football coach for Vassar High School, was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27. The 43-year-old Vassar man has been charged with first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property more than $1,000, and aggravated domestic assault.
VASSAR, MI
nbc25news.com

SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Dinner table to span entire city block in downtown Bay City during special charity event

BAY CITY, MI - A special opportunity is coming up this week where diners will get a chance to enjoy a meal at a table that spans an entire city block in Bay City. The United Way of Bay County is kicking off its 2022 annual campaign with a special event called “The Longest Table”. On Sept. 21, participants will get a chance to come together to share a meal together at a massive table that will span the length of the entire city block on Washington Avenue from 4th to 5th streets.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Vassar football coach arrested for home invasion, domestic assault

VASSAR, MI -- An assistant football coach at Vassar High School has been suspended after he was arrested on felony charges. According to Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene, 43-year-old Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office around 9 a.m. on Aug. 27 after a complaint was filed alleging he had broken into a home in Millington where his 30-year-old former girlfriend had been staying.
VASSAR, MI
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)

Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
