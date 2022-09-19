Midland, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old man who used to live in Midland is accused of trying to pick up a boy and then stabbing him several times in New Mexico. Authorities say 27-year-old Brandon McMillan is charged with trying to pick up a boy at a high school in Taos, New Mexico, saying he was his son. Court documents show McMillan went on to stab the boy several times.

