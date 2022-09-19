ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johnsbury, VT

Moretown, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Moretown.

The St. Johnsbury Academy volleyball team will have a game with Harwood Union High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

St. Johnsbury Academy
Harwood Union High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The St. Johnsbury Academy volleyball team will have a game with Harwood Union High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

St. Johnsbury Academy
Harwood Union High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

VTDigger

Gifford lands long-time local cardiologist

CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., September 20, 2022— After a highly successful career at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, cardiologist Bruce Andrus, MD, MS, FACC, FASE is joining Gifford on a full-time basis. Dr. Andrus is looking forward to focusing on rural cardiology and being embedded in the Gifford community.
RANDOLPH, VT
Barton Chronicle

Irasburg farm earns land trust award

IRASBURG — In the heart of the village of Irasburg — but virtually invisible from the road — is a thriving sustainable farm, Triple J Pastures. One of its owners, first generation farmer Jennifer Rodriguez, recently won the 2022 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award from the Vermont Land Trust.
IRASBURG, VT
City
Saint Johnsbury, VT
mynbc5.com

Driver cited for driving 111 mph in Bethel

BETHEL, Vt. — A teen driver was cited after he was caught driving more than forty miles per hour over the speed limit on Wednesday. Vermont State Police said Sean Kelly, 19, of Sharon, was driving Interstate 89 south in Bethel on Thursday around 2:49 p.m. when a trooper caught him going 111 mph in a 65 mph speed zone.
BETHEL, VT
WCAX

Burlington beach closed following accidental discharge

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Leddy Park Beach was closed to recreation on Wednesday. It’s not because of blue-green algae but because of a potential flammable carcinogen the city says was inadvertently released into a tributary north of the beach. The city says there was an accidental discharge...
miltonindependent.com

Sand Bar State Park named Northwest Vermont Park of the Year

Sand Bar State Park in Milton has been named the Northwest Vermont Park of the Year by the state park system. Announced late last week, the award is given to one park in each region of the state for its exceptional customer service, team work and park upkeep. Emily White,...
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
WCAX

Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown Burlington church that has been unused since 2018 is under contract to be sold. The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely empty, but that might not be the case for much longer. The church is currently under...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police: UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past weekend. According to UVM Police, the incident happened around midnight Saturday near St. Paul and Maple streets. Channel 3 News has learned that the victim is a member of the UVM men’s lacrosse team.
BURLINGTON, VT
businessnhmagazine.com

Residents Purchase Plymouth Manufactured-Home Park

The homeowners in Pine Gate Village Mobile Home Park recently purchased their 34-unit manufactured-home park, making it New Hampshire’s 144th resident-owned community (ROC). Pine Gate Cooperative becomes Grafton County's 15th ROC. Those communities contain 477 affordable homes. Using training and technical assistance from the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund’s...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
mychamplainvalley.com

Police say St. Albans man behind UVM thefts

Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Police said a St. Albans man has been identified as a suspect in several thefts and attempted thefts on campus. On September 6, campus police approached Zachariah Parker, 42, as he was cutting the lock off a student’s bike. When questioned, Parker gave a false name to officers. Police also found tools and car keys in Parker’s possession that were allegedly stolen in Franklin County.
BURLINGTON, VT
compassvermont.com

Vermont Fish and Wildlife to Open Shooting Range for Hunters

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced that its Walter Cabell Shooting Range will be open for hunters on Saturday, October 8. The range, which is located at 1051 Buck Lake Road in Woodbury, Vermont, will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Walter Cabell Shooting Range...
WOODBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Motorcycle crash in Randolph

RANDOLPH — A motorcycle crash took place in Randolph yesterday. Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded at around 1:00 p.m. to Vermont Route 14 after the crash was reported. According to the report, Mariah Mears, 29, was operating her 2022 Harley Davidson north when she lost control of the...
RANDOLPH, VT
Mountain Times

Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses

By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
