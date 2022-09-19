Cincinnati, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏐 games in Cincinnati.
The Walnut Hills volleyball team will have a game with Turpin High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Loveland volleyball team will have a game with Anderson High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with North College Hill High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Norwood High School volleyball team will have a game with Miami Valley Christian Academy on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Miami Valley Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with Cincinnati Country Day School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Loveland volleyball team will have a game with Anderson High School on September 19, 2022, 15:30:00.
The Miami Valley Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with Cincinnati Country Day School on September 19, 2022, 15:30:00.
The Walnut Hills volleyball team will have a game with Turpin High School on September 19, 2022, 15:30:00.
