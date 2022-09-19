ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Burgard High School volleyball team will have a game with Math Science Technology Prep School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Burgard High School
Math Science Technology Prep School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Sabres center buys West End townhome from Ciminelli Real Estate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the eve of the Buffalo Sabres' opening their 2022-23 season training camp, one of the team’s forwards has bought a waterfront townhome. Center Dylan Cozens has paid $899,000 for a three-bedroom unit in Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.’s West End townhome complex in the city’s Waterfront Village. The deal closed Sept. 21, according to filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Orchard Park High teacher remembers killed alum as 'kind, respectful, funny'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- 19-year-old Carson Senfield was killed after a night out with celebrating his birthday with friends at his college -- the University of Tampa. A teacher of the former Orchard Park High School student is speaking out about the type of person he was and the impact he had, as the school district and community grieves his loss.
Licensed broker talks mortgage on News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With an announcement on an interest rate hike expected on Wednesday and home mortgage rates at their highest in 14 years, licensed broker for Howard Hanna John Schmelzinger joined News 4 at 4 to talk about it. Watch the full segment above.
Popular West Side Restaurant Devastated By Fire In Buffalo, NY

There aren't a lot of places in Buffalo that can do what they do at the West-Side Bazaar. But after today, it will be a while until they can do it again. The West-Side Bazaar is a marketplace really but we know it as one of the best restaurants in Buffalo. When you go there, you can find all kind of cultural clothing and jewelry from all over the world. But again, the thing that many people like is the diverse amount of ethnic food that you can get all in one place. They serve everything from Burmese, Chinese, Ethiopian, Japanese, Malaysian, South Sudanese, and Thai cuisines.
Massive Storm About To Hit Buffalo, New York

The weather is going to be absolutely severe in the next couple of minutes here in Buffalo. There is going to be a massive storm rolling through the area. According to the National Weather Service, before 11 AM today, major rainfall and wind are expected to hit Western New York.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York

“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive

Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
Niagara Falls High School launches new program for at-risk students

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls High School launched its Pathways Program for students in need of an alternative route to graduation. “I really believe that every kid wants to learn and do their best. So if they’re not, that is an indication that there may be a need for approaching things differently,” said Cheryl Vilardo, the school’s chief education administrator.
Hochul has inflated number of stadium jobs

Sure, building the new Bills stadium will employ a lot of construction workers, but thousands fewer than what the governor claims. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have repeatedly claimed that 10,000 jobs will be created during construction of the $1.4 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
