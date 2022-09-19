Monticello, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Elizabeth Baptist Church was founded in 1831 and has a long history of sharing the Christian faith in Jefferson County to this day. Pastor Glenn Canup and the congregation invite all who grew up worshipping at the church to participate in their 191st Homecoming Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 25. You are also invited! The church is located at 4124 Bassett Dairy Rd., in Monticello. The theme of the celebration is “Sharing the Good News Since 1831.”

MONTICELLO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO