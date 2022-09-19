Fort Lauderdale, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

MIAMI – Jalliyia Phillippy is in her senior year at Deerfield Beach High School and has soared to new academic heights as she prepares to graduate and leave high school behind."I am in calculus," she said recently. "AP calculus right now."While an Advanced Placement calculus class would leave most people perplexed and asking what the what?It's Jalliyia's most challenging class even though all of her classes are AP."I'm in the IB program now, which is actually harder, but it's a really good program," she said. "But I like it because it has so many advanced courses"Jalliyiah challenges herself in The International...

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO