Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Fort Lauderdale.

The Hollywood Hills High School volleyball team will have a game with Stranahan High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Hollywood Hills High School
Stranahan High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Blanche Ely High School volleyball team will have a game with Dillard High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Blanche Ely High School
Dillard High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

southfloridahospitalnews.com

University of Miami Health System and Robins & Morton Break Ground for New Medical Center at North Miami’s SoLé Mia Master-Planned Community

September 21, 2022 – Construction firm Robins & Morton joined the University of Miami Health System to celebrate the groundbreaking of UHealth SoLé Mia. The 7-story, 363,000-square-foot medical center will sit on 10 acres in North Miami’s master-planned community of SoLé Mia, a 184-acre mixed-use project.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Foundation Honors The Memory Of Commissioner Carlton B. Moore With Third Annual Friends & Family Day in Osswald Park

Former Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Carlton B. Moore (Photo Credit/Carlton B. Moore Freedom Foundation) October 1 event will feature live music, games, food trucks, vendors’ marketplace, kids’ zone and more. FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Friends and family of the late Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Carlton B. Moore will...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami Gardens, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Somerset Academy football team will have a game with Monsignor Edward Pace High School on September 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale’s legendary pools by the beach reopen after a 3-year makeover

Most of you have heard about Fort Lauderdale’s famous dive tower by now. But the 27-meter platform — the tallest in the western hemisphere at nearly nine stories — is just part of the big news. Last week, the city reopened the pools at its Aquatic Center, recently renovated to the tune of $47 million. It was a long wait. The pools — just south of East Las Olas Boulevard and a block from the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River

After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Deerfield Beach HS senior Jalliyia Phillippy: A student who shines

MIAMI – Jalliyia Phillippy is in her senior year at Deerfield Beach High School and has soared to new academic heights as she prepares to graduate and leave high school behind."I am in calculus," she said recently. "AP calculus right now."While an Advanced Placement calculus class would leave most people perplexed and asking what the what?It's Jalliyia's most challenging class even though all of her classes are AP."I'm in the IB program now, which is actually harder, but it's a really good program," she said. "But I like it because it has so many advanced courses"Jalliyiah challenges herself in The International...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Second Kings Point Arrest In A Day, Now Ten Since May

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The arrest of Willie McClaine early Tuesday morning is at least the tenth arrest of a Kings Point Delray Beach resident since early Spring. As BocaNewsNow.com reported on Monday, the continued stream of Kings Point arrestees is seemingly unprecedented […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free kids admission at Brazilian Festival in Fort Lauderdale

For a lively event with international flair, flavors and rhythm, Brazilian Festival in Fort Lauderdale features food vendors, rides and plenty of live entertainment. The event includes a parade with percussion and Samba dancers, art displays and a kids’ zone. An emphasis on protecting the Amazon forest and environmental responsibility is part of the festivities.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ANOTHER KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH ARREST

EIGHTH KINGS POINT RESIDENT ARRESTED SINCE MAY! CONVICTED FELON. Resident Charged, Handcuffed, Jailed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — What is going on in Kings Point? Once the aspirational haven of senior living for so many, it’s rapidly turning into the bad senior […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Galleria Fort Lauderdale Presents: “Eat Your Heart Out”

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s deemed Fort Lauderdale’s favorite food and “fun” raiser. The 9th annual “Eat Your Heart Out” event promises delectable gourmet food creations, live entertainment and the satisfaction of giving to a worthy cause. The social occasion benefits the Heart...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

The Tangled Tale of Miami's Untouchable Police Union Boss

On September 13, Miami Police Department (MPD) Chief Manuel Morales did what many had asked for but no one expected: he fired one of the department's most controversial officers, Javier Ortiz. Ortiz had been with MPD since 2004. Over the course of his career, he received more than 50 citizen...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miramar teen missing since last September found safely in Miami-Dade

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County had a happy update on Tuesday about a teenager who had been missing for over a year. Miramar police announced that 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez was safely located. Gonzalez had last been seen on Sept. 17 of last year at New Renaissance Middle...
