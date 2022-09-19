Pomfret, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

WASHINGTON - A 5-year-old left school by himself from KIPP DC's Webb Campus Tuesday afternoon, and now the family is demanding answers. The kindergartner's mom said her son left school alone at about 3:30 p.m. during dismissal and no one noticed. His mom said it's usually his dad who picks him up from school around 4 p.m. Mom insists the school knows that's a standard procedure and in the past, the school notifies teachers when a child's approved pick-up person has arrived. And then the child walks out to that guardian.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO