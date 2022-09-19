Detroit, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏐 games in Detroit.
The Renaissance High School volleyball team will have a game with Henry Ford High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Communication Media Arts High School volleyball team will have a game with Cass Technical High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
The Osborn High School volleyball team will have a game with Cody High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
The Renaissance High School volleyball team will have a game with Henry Ford High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
The Communication Media Arts High School volleyball team will have a game with Cass Technical High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
