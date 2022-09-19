ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏐 games in Detroit.

The Renaissance High School volleyball team will have a game with Henry Ford High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Renaissance High School
Henry Ford High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Communication Media Arts High School volleyball team will have a game with Cass Technical High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Communication Media Arts High School
Cass Technical High School
September 19, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Osborn High School volleyball team will have a game with Cody High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Osborn High School
Cody High School
September 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Renaissance High School volleyball team will have a game with Henry Ford High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Renaissance High School
Henry Ford High School
September 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Communication Media Arts High School volleyball team will have a game with Cass Technical High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Communication Media Arts High School
Cass Technical High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bad Left Hook

Detroit boxer Isiah Jones murdered during family dispute

Multiple outlets are now confirming that Isiah Jones, 28, was shot and killed on Monday following a dispute with a family member. Jones, a 2016 Golden Golves winner who fought out of Detriot, Michigan, was murdered on the 9300 block of Stout Street following what is believed to be an argument with his brother, though police have yet to officially confirm his brother as being the suspect despite statements from those close to Jones.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Sports
Radio Ink

Key Signs Dave & Chuck The Freak

Key Networks will offer ‘Dave & Chuck the Freak’, to radio stations across the U.S. The morning show currently airs on Beasley Media Group’s WRIF-FM, the show’s flagship station in Detroit. “We have been self-syndicating Dave & Chuck the Freak on many of Beasley’s rock stations...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ROYAL OAK, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports
MetroTimes

All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit

Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
fox2detroit.com

Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
DETROIT, MI
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

322
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy