Detroit, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Multiple outlets are now confirming that Isiah Jones, 28, was shot and killed on Monday following a dispute with a family member. Jones, a 2016 Golden Golves winner who fought out of Detriot, Michigan, was murdered on the 9300 block of Stout Street following what is believed to be an argument with his brother, though police have yet to officially confirm his brother as being the suspect despite statements from those close to Jones.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO