Flinton, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 13th Street pedestrian elevators will be closing for maintenance in Downtown Altoona. While the maintenance is said to be preventative, the City will close them on Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27. Pedestrians will be able to access the stairway throughout the maintenance process or they can use the […]

ALTOONA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO