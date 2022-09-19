ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Concord, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏐 games in Concord.

The Victory Christian Center School volleyball team will have a game with Carolina International School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Victory Christian Center School
Carolina International School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Concord High School volleyball team will have a game with Central Cabarrus High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Concord High School
Central Cabarrus High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Concord High School volleyball team will have a game with Central Cabarrus High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Concord High School
Central Cabarrus High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Concord High School volleyball team will have a game with Central Cabarrus High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Concord High School
Central Cabarrus High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Concord High School volleyball team will have a game with Central Cabarrus High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Concord High School
Central Cabarrus High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Multiple area schools evacuated due to threats in Cabarrus and Iredell counties

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Four Cabarrus County schools have been evacuated Tuesday morning due to threats, district officials said. Between 9:30 A.M. and 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill High School, Cox Mill Elementary School, and Northwest Cabarrus High School were all evacuated out of an abundance of caution after bomb threats were communicated to each location.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Security analyst, forensic psychiatrist weigh in on threats happening in multiple WBTV-area school districts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies have investigated threats made against and near eight schools this week. Those schools are North Mecklenburg High and Hough High School in Mecklenburg County, Mooresville High School in Iredell County, W.C. Friday Middle School in Gaston County, and Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High School, Jay M. Robinson High School, and Northwest Cabarrus High School in Cabarrus County.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NC
Education
Concord, NC
Sports
City
Concord, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports
cn2.com

Manager Resigns – Looking to be Closer to Family

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family. His official...
YORK, SC
Queen City News

Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WCNC

Multiple schools evacuated after receiving threats

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person is being investigated after two days of false bomb threats in Cabarrus County Monday and Tuesday. "We have identified an individual and we will be charging this individual," Sheriff Van Shaw said Tuesday. Shaw said this person, who he did not...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WSOC Charlotte

Schools in Dallas dismiss early due to water issue

GASTON COUNY, N.C. — Gaston County Schools are dismissing several schools early due to a problem with a water pipe Wednesday, Channel 9 has learned. The impacted schools in Dallas include Costner Elementary School, Carr Elementary School, W.C. Friday Middle School, and North Gaston High School. Officials with the...
DALLAS, NC
corneliustoday.com

Gas eruption rocks Alexander Farm area

[Updated] Sept. 20. By Dave Yochum. A gas explosion at Alexander Farms has brought traffic to a halt on Westmoreland and West Catawba where the $110 million mixed-use project is under construction. It’s unknown if there are any injuries, but witnesses said there was an enormous explosion around 2:10 pm....
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
fox46.com

$10,000 reward offered in July murder of Salisbury man: Sheriff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a July murder case. Deputies said David Lane was killed on July 20, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Poole Road in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, NC
kiss951.com

List: The Best Colleges In North Carolina According To US News

What are the best colleges in North Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why U.S. News creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And last year they released their rankings for 2022-2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

322
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy