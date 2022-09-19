Concord, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏐 games in Concord.
The Victory Christian Center School volleyball team will have a game with Carolina International School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Victory Christian Center School
Carolina International School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Concord High School volleyball team will have a game with Central Cabarrus High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Concord High School
Central Cabarrus High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Concord High School volleyball team will have a game with Central Cabarrus High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Concord High School
Central Cabarrus High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Concord High School volleyball team will have a game with Central Cabarrus High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Concord High School
Central Cabarrus High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
