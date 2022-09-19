South Burlington, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in South Burlington.

The Champlain Valley Union High School volleyball team will have a game with Rice Memorial High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Champlain Valley Union High School
Rice Memorial High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Champlain Valley Union High School volleyball team will have a game with Rice Memorial High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Champlain Valley Union High School
Rice Memorial High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

