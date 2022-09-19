ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 7 high school 🏐 games in Charlotte.

The Lake Norman High School volleyball team will have a game with East Mecklenburg High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Lake Norman High School
East Mecklenburg High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Garinger High School volleyball team will have a game with West Charlotte High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Garinger High School
West Charlotte High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Mallard Creek High School volleyball team will have a game with South Mecklenburg High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Mallard Creek High School
South Mecklenburg High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The North Mecklenburg High School volleyball team will have a game with Independence High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

North Mecklenburg High School
Independence High School
September 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Mallard Creek High School volleyball team will have a game with South Mecklenburg High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Mallard Creek High School
South Mecklenburg High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The North Mecklenburg High School volleyball team will have a game with Independence High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

North Mecklenburg High School
Independence High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Lake Norman High School volleyball team will have a game with East Mecklenburg High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Lake Norman High School
East Mecklenburg High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

NC high school football NCHSAA polls: East Forsyth remains king of the hill in 4A

In Week 5, a couple of heavyweight battles in the West shuffled things a bit, but in the East, most of the usual suspects have been on the good side of the score sheet. Conference play looms, though, and in some of the tougher groupings, the standings could see a shuffle. Keep in mind, last year a team from Wake County still made the state tournament after losing four of six down the stretch, because every other team they played in conference play also made the tournament.
DURHAM, NC
country1037fm.com

Three Charlotte Suburbs Among The Best In The Nation

I was talking to my nephew today on the occasion of his birthday. He was telling me about his apartment in downtown Austin and how much he loves being there…just being in the mix of the city. I thought to myself how different we are in that respect. I was raised in a suburb of Houston, Texas (about 20 miles NW of the city) and no matter where I’ve stayed as an adult, I’ve ALWAYS been in the ‘burbs. We’ve been in Charlotte for almost 17 years now. We’ve lived in Indian Trail, Monroe, and now in the Ft. Mill/Indian Land area. We moved to our current place a year ago and now, we look like geniuses. You see, according to a recent Smart Asset study, we’re now living in the 18th BEST suburb in the nation!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

ACC headquarters moving to Charlotte in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ACC headquarters will move to Charlotte in 2023. The ACC made the announcement Tuesday. The ACC said it was a unanimous decision to move the headquarters. “The Board of Directors is pleased that the conference headquarters will be joining the Charlotte community and is quite...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Charlotte Stories

ACC Just Announce Plans To Move Their Entire Headquarters to Charlotte

Today the ACC officially announced they will be moving their entire headquarters for the first time in their nearly 70 years history from Greensboro to Charlotte. They will build their new headquarters in Legacy Union’s Bank of America Tower in Uptown Charlotte. “Today is a transformational day for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Schools in Dallas dismiss early due to water issue

GASTON COUNY, N.C. — Gaston County Schools are dismissing several schools early due to a problem with a water pipe Wednesday, Channel 9 has learned. The impacted schools in Dallas include Costner Elementary School, Carr Elementary School, W.C. Friday Middle School, and North Gaston High School. Officials with the...
DALLAS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Garinger High School#Independence High School#Varsity Girls Volleyball
earnthenecklace.com

Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?

Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Michelle Robinson Harper and Shelly Hill Crawford Named to Lead WBTV

ATLANTA, GEORGIA (Gray) - This press release was originally published on August 9, 2022. Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Michelle Robinson Harper will join Gray as the General Manager of WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, North Carolina, effective September 6th. In addition, Gray announced that it promoted Shelly Hill Crawford to the new position of WBTV Station Manager effective July 20th, 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mooresville High Dismisses Early Due to Threat

UPDATE: Mooresville Police say a bomb threat was called in at Mooresville High School which led school officials to evacuate students and staff. Iredell County bomb trained K9s were brought to the school around 10:15 a.m. but in order to adequately search the building, officials advised that students be dismissed early.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTV

Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Columbus McKinnon Moving Their Headquarters From Upstate NY To Charlotte

Yet another major company has just announced plans to move their headquarters to the Queen City. Motion solutions manufacturer Columbus McKinnon just announced plans to move their corporate headquarters from Upstate New York to Charlotte, the same week the ACC made a similar announcement. In an interview with Buffalo News,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

322
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy