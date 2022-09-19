Charlotte, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏐 games in Charlotte.
The Lake Norman High School volleyball team will have a game with East Mecklenburg High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Garinger High School volleyball team will have a game with West Charlotte High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Mallard Creek High School volleyball team will have a game with South Mecklenburg High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The North Mecklenburg High School volleyball team will have a game with Independence High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Mallard Creek High School volleyball team will have a game with South Mecklenburg High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
The North Mecklenburg High School volleyball team will have a game with Independence High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Lake Norman High School volleyball team will have a game with East Mecklenburg High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Comments / 0