Marathon, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The site of JoJo’s Restaurant in the Florida Keys has been sold to a developer with plans to construct a neighborhood of single-family residences. The 3.7-acre lot in Marathon was sold for $3.18 million to a joint venture between Ironwood Venture Group and Constellation Group. Tobin Real Estate Senior Vice President Louie Granteed represented the seller in the transaction.

MARATHON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO