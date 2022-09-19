ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Marathon, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Marathon.

The Palmer Trinity School volleyball team will have a game with Marathon Middle-High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Palmer Trinity School
Marathon Middle-High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Palmer Trinity School volleyball team will have a game with Marathon Middle-High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Palmer Trinity School
Marathon Middle-High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

southfloridaagentmagazine.com

JoJo’s Restaurant site in the Florida Keys to be converted into single-family residences

The site of JoJo’s Restaurant in the Florida Keys has been sold to a developer with plans to construct a neighborhood of single-family residences. The 3.7-acre lot in Marathon was sold for $3.18 million to a joint venture between Ironwood Venture Group and Constellation Group. Tobin Real Estate Senior Vice President Louie Granteed represented the seller in the transaction.
MARATHON, FL
10NEWS

Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
ISLAMORADA, FL
CBS News

Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo

MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
