New London, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

You’re invited: the town will be hosting a celebration of the new ballfield lights at Old Saybrook High School on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. It’s hard to find a more iconic image of high school life than heading to watch a football or soccer team playing under the lights on an autumn night. However, until this year, that wasn’t a reality for Old Saybrook residents. But thanks to a years-long campaign and many generous donors, Old Saybrook High School now has lights on their ball fields, and organizers are hoping the community will come celebrate and cheer on the Rams.

OLD SAYBROOK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO