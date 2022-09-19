ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Lowell, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Lowell.

The Georgetown High School volleyball team will have a game with Lowell Catholic High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Georgetown High School
Lowell Catholic High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Lawrence High School volleyball team will have a game with Lowell High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Lawrence High School
Lowell High School
September 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Georgetown High School volleyball team will have a game with Lowell Catholic High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Georgetown High School
Lowell Catholic High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Lawrence High School volleyball team will have a game with Lowell High School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Lawrence High School
Lowell High School
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
Seacoast Current

Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer).
SALEM, NH
msonewsports.com

Tuesday, September 20th – Explosive Device Found in Essex – Animal Cruelty Investigation in Rowley – Marblehead Harbor Plan – Swampscott Food Pantry Get Support – Old Business Signs from Lynn

Weather – National Weather Service – [7 Day Forecast] Clouds dominate today with a few showers this afternoon. Dry and warmer weather follows Wed, but a strong cold front will bring showers and a few t-storms Thu. Dry, but blustery and unseasonably cool air follows Fri & Sat. Milder temps return early next week.
LYNN, MA
Daily Voice

These 4 Massachusetts Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Four Massachusetts schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an...
msonewsports.com

Monday, September 19th – Fatal Accident Victim in Rockport Identified – Lynn MBTA Station Closing for Repairs – Afternoon Updates Added

Weather – Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon…high in the mid-60s. Danvers Historical Society – Special Monday night Speaker Series with #author Katherine Anderson on the #Danvers State Hospital. Learn the true history of this facility and its impact on modern #mentalhealth care. Sept. 19 at 7pm in Tapley Hall. #Free, but donations welcome!
LYNN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Traffic Alert: Crash on Potter Road

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fire are at the scene of a crash on Potter Road this morning, September 22. Except delays in the area. It is a single vehicle crash into a tree, based on the photo. It appears to be near the entrance to Potter Road...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
westfordcat.org

Serving quality a ‘top priority’ for new restaurant in Westford

WESTFORD — A new restaurant has opened its doors in Westford, serving a variety of breakfast and lunch options on Littleton Road. Nearly a month after Gene’s Chinese Flatbread Café closed its doors on Aug. 14 at its 175 Littleton Rd. location, Classic Kitchen Café officially opened its doors on Sept. 17. The restaurant is owned by Merrimack Valley locals Samantha Connor and her husband, Gabriel Dantas.
WESTFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities investigating triple shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Lawrence on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester Street just after 7 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Fire Department. All three...
LAWRENCE, MA
umlconnector.com

Fun Things To Do In Lowell

(Photo courtesy of LikeLowell) “A view of Lowell’s historic downtown.”. As the new semester begins and students reacquaint themselves with campus as well as get used to a set schedule throughout the weekdays, but what about the weekends? Or the free time students have when they aren’t studying? For anyone that is new on campus or that hasn’t ventured outside of campus, there’s so much to see outside UMass Lowell. Though for anyone that hasn’t even ventured outside their dorm room or classes there’s also plenty to do on campus as well.
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southern New Hampshire

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning. The warning is in effect for east central Rockingham County until 8:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include Portsmouth, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Stratham, Seabrook, Rye, Newmarket,...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
WGAU

Man pleads guilty to dousing 'Bewitched' statue in red paint

SALEM, Mass. — (AP) — A man will be sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to vandalizing the "Bewitched" statue by dousing the Salem, Massachusetts tourist attraction with red paint over the summer. The 32-year-old resident was originally sentenced to a year in jail, but...
SALEM, MA
