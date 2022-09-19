Lowell, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

(Photo courtesy of LikeLowell) “A view of Lowell’s historic downtown.”. As the new semester begins and students reacquaint themselves with campus as well as get used to a set schedule throughout the weekdays, but what about the weekends? Or the free time students have when they aren’t studying? For anyone that is new on campus or that hasn’t ventured outside of campus, there’s so much to see outside UMass Lowell. Though for anyone that hasn’t even ventured outside their dorm room or classes there’s also plenty to do on campus as well.

