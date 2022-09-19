Read full article on original website
State College
Hunters Warehouse owner reflects on four decades in business
BELLEFONTE — Generations of hunters, fishers and outdoor enthusiasts have enjoyed the natural wonders of Centre County, and many have benefited from the wisdom and experience of Tom Engle, whose Hunters Warehouse stores have been a pillar of the community for almost 40 years. Although he is originally from...
State College
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Back In Lasch As Weight Room Project Comes To Close
Penn State football has moved its weight room back from its temporary location in Holuba Hall and back into the Lasch Building as the weight room expansion project draws to a close. According to a program spokesperson the project still has a few steps remaining – mainly in the area of branding and visual upgrades – but otherwise the Nittany Lions are back into their permanent home. The renovations also included upgrades to other areas in the building.
State College
Allen Street Pizza Opens in Downtown State College
A new pizza shop is open for business in downtown State College. Allen Street Pizza, located at 128 S. Allen St. in the former location of Jersey Mike’s, opened its doors on Sunday. Jersey Mike’s moved to a new location on South Atherton Street in the Hills Plaza shopping center last summer.
State College
U.S. Marine Band to Play Free Concert at State High
Trumpet the news: The U.S. Marine Band is coming to State College. The prestigious band, known as “The President’s Own” for performing for every U.S. President since John Adams, will give a community concert at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 in State College Area High School’s Performing Arts Center.
State College
Beat goes on for State College girls tennis
STATE COLLEGE — The beat goes on for the State College Area High School girls tennis team. The Lady Little Lions won another match convincingly on Friday, Sept. 16, against visiting Lower Dauphin, 5-0, running their record to 11-0. It was State’s third sweep in as many days, coming...
State College
Down syndrome awareness group to host annual walk
STATE COLLEGE — October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and the regional group promoting inclusion and advocacy is kicking off the month with its largest event of the year — the Buddy Walk. Centre Region Down Syndrome Society is a hands-on organization that gives individuals with Down syndrome...
State College
Penn State Football: Keyvone Lee Status Uncertain Ahead of Central Michigan
Penn State could be without starting running back Keyvone Lee this weekend as the Nittany Lions host Central Michigan in the fourth game of the season. Lee was injured during Penn State 41-12 win over Auburn last weekend but did return to action briefly during that game after leaving the field. Penn State coach James Franklin offered up a little bit of insight into Lee’s status on Wednesday evening following practice but was noncommittal regarding Lee’s availability.
foreveraltoona.com
“Donut Be a Bully” 2nd Winning Classroom: Mrs. Nedimyer 3rd Grad – Logan Elementary
Our 2nd “Donut Be A Bully” visit to Logan Elementary in Altoona! The classroom of Mrs. Melissa Nedimyer! Forever Media’s General Manager, Bobbi Castellucci and Account Executive, Paula Ingram both attended Logan Elementary and re-visited with Today’s Surprise! Principal Abbott joined the class for the visit!
Blair County farm market invites community to fall festival
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Saturday, head to the Leighty’s Farm Market to celebrate the “Fall of the Leaves” festival with a whole line-up of food, dessert and craft vendors. On Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Leighty’s Farm Market, located at 16187 Dunnings Hwy in Newry, will be hosting its first […]
State College
Penn State Men’s Basketball: Nittany Lions’ TV Schedule Released
Penn State men’s basketball will play the majority of its games this season on the Big Ten Network while making a few appearances on the ESPN family of network’s this season the conference announced. The Big Ten released its conference-wide television broadcast schedule on Thursday afternoon. The Nittany...
State College
Penn State Professor Charged with Stalking
A Penn State professor is facing charges for allegedly stalking another faculty member in a University Park building throughout the summer. Brandon A. Schwartz, a 36-year-old from Lemont and an assistant research professor in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, was accused on Thursday of following the woman in the Willard Building on multiple occasions and using a cell phone to attempt to take photos up her skirt.
Masks back at Bucknell University
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Masking has been a hot topic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and half years later, many places no longer require face coverings. But students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg are wearing them once again. "This is our senior year. Why would we want...
State College
Progress Continues on Plans for Brewery and Restaurant at Former Bellefonte Armory Property
Efforts to transform Bellefonte’s former Pennsylvania National Guard Armory property into a brewery and restaurant gained more steam this week after local officials approved a demolition permit. At Monday night’s meeting, the Bellefonte Borough Council unanimously approved a demolition permit for the 7.5-acre armory property at 1081 Zion Road....
Little League, bunk bed maker sued by injured player's family
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The family of a boy injured during the Little League World Series is now suing Little League and a furniture maker in Lycoming County. Easton Oliverson from Utah was seriously hurt when his family says he fell from a bunk bed at the start of this year's tournament.
State College
Penn State Football: Devyn Ford Finding Role, and Happiness in the Process
There are trees, slowly changing into autumn colors in the background of Penn State running back Devyn Ford’s video call. They aren’t real of course, at least they aren’t actually behind Ford, but they cast a friendly peaceful scene behind a million dollar smile that Ford brings all on his own. In many ways they mirror much about Ford himself, they are older, wiser, changing ever so slowly and at peace.
State College
Three new Habitat homes to be dedicated in Bellefonte
BELLEFONTE — On Sept. 22, three families will celebrate reaching the most American of dreams — having a home to call their own. A Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County dedication ceremony will honor both the homeowners having safe and affordable housing, and the volunteers who gave more than 8,000 hours of their time and talent to the effort. Working hand in hand with HFHGCC volunteers, each homeowner has put many hours of their own “sweat equity” into the homes.
State College
Happy Valley Women’s Cycling Team Is Raising Money to Help Build the State College Skatepark. Here’s How You Can Join the Effort
The Happy Valley Women’s Cycling team has stepped up to support the fundraising effort for the planned public skatepark in State College. HVWC will match every donation received up to $7,000 between now and midnight on Thursday to help make the High Point Skatepark a reality, according to a news release.
Ohio State's top Big Ten competitor is Penn State, not Michigan: college football analyst
Ohio State remains the favorite to capture the Big Ten East title this year after a one-year absence atop the division. But which Big Ten team comes next? That depends on who one asks. The Associated Press Top 25 poll has Michigan hot on Ohio State’s heels. But 247Sports’ Carl Reed said he favors another Big Ten school: Penn State. On The Block, 247Sports’ Emily Proud asked Reed whether, if Penn State and Michigan met on a field this Saturday, Reed would favor Penn State.
James Franklin Pitches New Athlete Dorms at Penn State
'Everything matters,' Franklin said last year. Here's why football dorms matter to the Penn State coach.
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage
The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.
