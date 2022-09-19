ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Goldsboro.

The Greene Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Eastern Wayne High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Greene Central High School
Eastern Wayne High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Greene Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Eastern Wayne High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Greene Central High School
Eastern Wayne High School
September 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

