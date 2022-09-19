ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Elizabeth, ME

York, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏐 games in York.

The Cape Elizabeth High School volleyball team will have a game with York High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Cape Elizabeth High School
York High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball

The Cape Elizabeth High School volleyball team will have a game with York High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Cape Elizabeth High School
York High School
September 19, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Cape Elizabeth High School volleyball team will have a game with York High School on September 19, 2022, 15:30:00.

Cape Elizabeth High School
York High School
September 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 WCYY

The Three Chilling Ghost Stories That Make This College the Most Haunted Campus in Maine

Sitting on the banks of Sebago Lake, the campus of St. Joseph's College in Standish is the picturesque model of small-college campus life in Maine. But on more than one occasion, ghost stories have inundated campus life and left some former students with eerie feelings in an otherwise quiet campus existence. What exactly is haunting them? It depends on what you believe.
STANDISH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Elizabeth, ME
Sports
York, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
City
York, ME
York, ME
Education
Local
Maine Education
City
Cape Elizabeth, ME
wabi.tv

St. Michael Parish names temporary administrator

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A priest familiar to the Bangor region has been named temporary administrator of St. Michael Parish. Father Frank Murray is taking over after the the unexpected death of Father John Skehan in August. The Parish includes churches and schools in Augusta, Gardiner, Hallowell, Whitefield, and Winthrop.
BANGOR, ME
Boston 25 News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of southern New Hampshire

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of southern New Hampshire on Thursday morning. The warning is in effect for east central Rockingham County until 8:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Impacted areas include Portsmouth, Hampton, Durham, Exeter, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Stratham, Seabrook, Rye, Newmarket,...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Downpours and Thunder, Isolated Severe Storms Possible

Our NBC10 Boston weather team has issued a First Alert due to isolated severe storms that are possible Thursday. There were several severe thunderstorm warnings that have since expired for parts of southern New Hampshire, southwestern Maine, western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. Summer comes to a cool close as a...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports
americanmilitarynews.com

Civil War soldier executed in Maine for desertion may have been disabled

William Laird’s grave sits in a copse of trees, down an unmarked dirt road in Berwick, overlooking hayfields he worked during the first half of the 19th century. Laird’s marble tombstone, once forgotten for generations, lays flat, alone and broken into two pieces. It rests on a bed of red pine spills, under two small American flags.
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
94.3 WCYY

Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine

The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
GORHAM, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
bostonrealestatetimes.com

East Brown Cow Acquires Four Historic Buildings on Lower Exchange Street in Portland, Maine

PORTLAND- East Brown Cow and their broker Malone Commercial Brokers announced the acquisition of four historic buildings on Lower Exchange Street in Portland, Maine. The transaction is the largest in the Old Port since East Brown Cow’s $11.7M Middle Street portfolio acquisition of 4 Canal Plaza, 178 Middle Street, and 184 Middle Street in January of 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
newscentermaine.com

Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
PORTLAND, ME
95.9 WCYY

Two Portland Restaurants Named Two of New York Times 50 Best in the Nation

Two of Portland's finest restaurants received incredible national recognition recently. The New York Times has named the 50 restaurants they love the most. Portland fine dining establishments, Leeward and Twelve were both included on the prestigious list. Both restaurants joined a list of restaurants from across the country, diverse in concept, size, and age.
PORTLAND, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

4 people hospitalized following fiery 5-vehicle crash on highway in New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Four people were taken to the hospital following a fiery five-vehicle crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike around 9 a.m. found several vehicles that had crashed and sparked a fire, leaving one person trapped in the wreckage, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.
MERRIMACK, NH
NHPR

Two N.H. teenagers accused of violating state civil rights law

Two 17-year-olds in New Hampshire are accused of carving racist messages inside a high school bathroom that identified and violated the civil rights of a Black student, the state attorney general's office said Tuesday. The civil complaints allege that on April 20, the teens carved the messages at John Stark...
WEARE, NH
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Nine arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service for the period of 09/13/2022 to 09/20/2022, and Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 7912 calls for service. Summonses. Edward J. Fox, 34, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 14 for Operating while License is Suspended...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

322
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy