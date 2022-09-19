York, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in York.
The Cape Elizabeth High School volleyball team will have a game with York High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Cape Elizabeth High School
York High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball
The Cape Elizabeth High School volleyball team will have a game with York High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Cape Elizabeth High School
York High School
September 19, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Cape Elizabeth High School volleyball team will have a game with York High School on September 19, 2022, 15:30:00.
Cape Elizabeth High School
York High School
September 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
