New Fairfield, CT

New Fairfield, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in New Fairfield.

The Bethel High School volleyball team will have a game with New Fairfield High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Bethel High School
New Fairfield High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Bethel High School volleyball team will have a game with New Fairfield High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Bethel High School
New Fairfield High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

High School Volleyball PRO

Elmwood Park, September 21 High School 🏐 Game Notice

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
High School Volleyball PRO

East Rutherford, September 22 High School 🏐 Game Notice

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
High School Volleyball PRO

Irvington, September 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

IRVINGTON, NJ
Fairfield Mirror

Students Experience Housing Scramble Upon Arrival of Largest First-Year Class

Last year, Fairfield University welcomed the Class of 2025, the largest class in Fairfield history at the time. Last year’s incoming class was notified in a June 8, 2021 email from the Office of Residence Life that “at most in 10% of the class, or 150 students will be housed in 50 converted triples,” as reported by a June 29, 2021 Mirror article.
FAIRFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search

BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
examiner-plus.com

The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition

Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
