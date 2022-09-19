ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Slate

Hot Seal Meat and Hotter Takes at the Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska—More than the giant bunnies and sprightly baby goats, the mammal that drew the most enthusiastic crowd at the Alaska state fair was a dead harbor seal. On a Saturday afternoon last month, in a small agricultural town 40 miles north of Anchorage, a group of rapt onlookers gathered around a tent in the rain to watch Phyllis Lestenkof skin the seal’s carcass.
Outsider.com

Alaska Resident Fires Shots at Problem Bear After It Kills Dozens of Turkeys

It appears that a problematic bear up in Alaska is causing some serious problems after it went on a rampage and killed turkeys. The bear apparently has been away from the Matanuska River for a bit. Yet a report from KTUU indicates that it came back on Thursday night. The animal finds its way into turkey pens run by Polaris Hatchery. Don Dyer, who owns the hatchery and also started mapping out the attacks, would say that the bear moved through an 8-foot-tall woven-wire horse fence easily. Yep, the bear just bore through it without any issues at all.
radiokenai.com

Kenaitze Tribe Monitors Progress On Sterling Highway Project

A ‘shovel test’ was conducted with crews from HDR Engineering at a Dena’ina cultural site located within the Sterling Highway Milepost 45-60 project in June as members with the Kenaitze Indian Tribe worked as cultural observers on the massive construction job. The project will upgrade the highway between the Sunrise Inn and the eastern entrance to Skilak Lake Road. In the most recent bimonthly Tribal newsletter, the Counting Cord, an archeological crew recently found a piece of agate while excavating a site near Cooper Landing.
The Center Square

Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes

(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
The Associated Press

Alaskans pocket over $3,000 in annual oil-wealth payments

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Nearly every single Alaskan got a financial windfall amounting to more than $3,000 Tuesday, the day the state began distributing payments from Alaska’s investment fund that has been seeded with money from the state’s oil riches. The payments, officially called the Permanent Fund Dividend or the PFD locally, amounted to $2,622 — the highest amount ever. Alaska lawmakers added $662 as a one-time benefit to help residents with high energy costs. A total of $1.6 billion in direct deposits began hitting bank accounts Tuesday, and checks will arrive later for those who opted for them. Residents use the money in various ways, from buying big-screen TVs, vehicles or other goods, using it for vacations or putting it in savings or college funds. In rural Alaska, the money can help offset the enormous costs of fuel and food, like $14 for a 12-pack of soda, $4 for a celery bunch and $3 for a small container of Greek yogurt.
The Verge

Storm season is in full swing in the US, from Alaska to Puerto Rico

The US was caught in the crosshairs of both the Atlantic hurricane and Pacific typhoon seasons over the weekend, which saw storms deal heavy blows to communities across both Puerto Rico and Alaska. More than 1.3 million customers are still without power in Puerto Rico today after Hurricane Fiona tore...
