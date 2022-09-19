Centreville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

BALTIMORE -- Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 68 degrees.The day could start out wet and by the end of it, people could wind up drenched. The chance of precipitation is 30%, according to the National Weather Service.Scattered showers are expected to sprinkle rain across the region after 4 a.m. After that, the drizzling could turn into thunderstorms.The possibility for storm activity will increase between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.The temperature high is expected to be 81 degrees.Accompanying winds will be blowing 7–14 miles per hour.But wind gusts could be as high as 28 miles per hour.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO