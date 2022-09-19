Medford, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

On July 25, 1897, three stagecoaches full of people came together at the Sayville railroad station to welcome the Rev. Theodore Bundenthal from Augusta, Mo., as the first full-time pastor to what was to become Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 48 Greene Avenue. One hundred twenty-five years later, the church has marked the anniversary of the founding of St. John’s with special events and music throughout the year. On Sept. 18, Islip Town supervisor Angie Carpenter presented pastor Brian Noack with a citation in honor of this milestone. People came from as far as California and Texas to celebrate the event at a special church service and picnic.

SAYVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO