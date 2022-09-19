Medford, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Medford.
The Commack High School volleyball team will have a game with Patchogue-Medford High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Commack High School
Patchogue-Medford High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Longwood High School volleyball team will have a game with Patchogue-Medford High School on September 19, 2022, 14:45:00.
Longwood High School
Patchogue-Medford High School
September 19, 2022
14:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
