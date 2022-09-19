ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NY

Medford, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Medford.

The Commack High School volleyball team will have a game with Patchogue-Medford High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Commack High School
Patchogue-Medford High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Longwood High School volleyball team will have a game with Patchogue-Medford High School on September 19, 2022, 14:45:00.

Longwood High School
Patchogue-Medford High School
September 19, 2022
14:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Baldwin School District combats teacher shortage with grow-your-own program

BALDWIN, N.Y. -- The nation's teacher shortage is spawning some creative solutions.One school district in Nassau County is getting students, as young as eighth grade, interested in teaching careers.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, it's a new form of grow your own.They are teaching the next generation of teachers in high school. Future educators are getting a head start."I know that this is where I'm going to be happy and this is where I am going to make my difference in the world," 11th grader Samantha Cruz said.Cruz enrolled in the Baldwin School District's Education Academy, a unique program...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medford, NY
City
Patchogue, NY
City
Commack, NY
Patchogue, NY
Education
Patchogue, NY
Sports
Herald Community Newspapers

The fate of two Town of Hempstead homes

Two houses in disrepair in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe to live in for violating town code during a Town of Hempstead’s board meeting on September 7. One of the houses is on 709 Fishermans Road in Baldwin and the other is on 511 Sunnybrook Drive in Oceanside. Of the two houses, one is expected to be demolished.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing

According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
PLAINVIEW, NY
27east.com

N Main St, Southampton, NY 11968, USA

Apt comes with housekeeper 3 days a week, all included. All utilities are included. Beautifully decorated, inside and out. Quality bed linens and towels washed weekly by housekeeper. Available Oct 1st. Master Bedroom. Loft Bedroom. Living Room. Dining Kitchen Area. Good Closet Space. Cathedral Ceilings. Back Porch connects to outdoor...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#The Commack High School#Varsity Girls Volleyball
Daily Voice

These Long Island Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Four Long Island schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
longisland.com

Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park

With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
WILLISTON PARK, NY
27east.com

Golf-Themed Bar in Southampton Becomes New Haven for Sports Bets

As football season kicks off, East End locals now have a new place to relax, watch sports and better yet — gain strategy to win in online sports betting. Birdies... more. Country Fair Food And Fun At Hallockville Country fairs are known for their extraordinary food ... 12 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
suffolkcountynews.net

St. John’s celebrates 125 years

On July 25, 1897, three stagecoaches full of people came together at the Sayville railroad station to welcome the Rev. Theodore Bundenthal from Augusta, Mo., as the first full-time pastor to what was to become Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 48 Greene Avenue. One hundred twenty-five years later, the church has marked the anniversary of the founding of St. John’s with special events and music throughout the year. On Sept. 18, Islip Town supervisor Angie Carpenter presented pastor Brian Noack with a citation in honor of this milestone. People came from as far as California and Texas to celebrate the event at a special church service and picnic.
SAYVILLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lynbrook swears in police officer

Decorated New York City Police Officer Joshua Crowley was patient and kept the faith in his quest for a position with the Lynbrook Police Department. Crowley, who grew up in Mastic and graduated from Eastport South Manor High School in 2012, left the NYPD to return to Long Island. Several departments jumped at the opportunity to hire him, including Nassau County and Garden City, who made offers.
LYNBROOK, NY
longisland.com

2022 Guide to Halloween Fun on Long Island

Spooktacular entertainment abounds on Long Island. Check out our list of the best places to get ghoulish this Halloween. Our events page has so many fun things to do and see on Long Island. Check it out. Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze: Long Island - Long Island’s most electrifying fall event....
OLD BETHPAGE, NY
longisland.com

2 Brothers Go Overboard in LI Sound, Spotted by Helicopter and Rescued

LongIsland.com has learned two fishermen had to be saved after going overboard in the Long Island Sound. Suffolk County Marine Police say two brothers from Brooklyn had launched their boat off of Shoreham Beach and were hit with a strong wave, knocking them overboard. The men, ages 30 and 35,...
BROOKLYN, NY
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

322
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy