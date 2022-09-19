ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Current Publishing

Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville

New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield takes dining to the streets

On Sept. 17, over 400 people gathered in support of the Downtown Westfield Association for the Dinner Party on Union. Union Street was transformed into a unique outdoor dining experience that included food from Prime 47. The night was also packed with live music featuring The Bishops and a successful silent and live auction.
WESTFIELD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Big economic deals in Fishers

From auto racing to hockey to a new event center, a billion-dollar business boom is taking off in Fishers. Mayor Scott Fadness breaks it all down.
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel

Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

Northside Middle School’s Denniston Given ‘Extra Yard for Teachers Award’

MUNCIE, IN – Ball State University and the College Football Playoff Foundation (CFPF) have honored Northside Middle School Teacher Isaac Denniston with its Extra Yard for Teachers Award. Denniston, a Choir teacher who also leads the school’s popular Titan TV program, will receive a $1,000 Donors Choose gift card...
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

Unique proposal: Property owner wants to build home made from shipping containers in Fishers

A unique home proposed in the Village Center neighborhood is unlike any other in the City of Fishers. But the path to approval has been rocky. A proposal for a shipping container home, a house made of upcycled materials that were once used to transport cargo, was first presented to the Nickel Plate Review Committee July 23 on behalf of the builder by Ross Hilleary, the city’s assistant director of planning and zoning. The proposal was tabled after the committee recommended less steel be used in the construction. The proposal was brought up again at the Aug. 24 meeting, but the project was once again tabled for review despite the petitioner – Joe Nixon, owner of Joe Nixon Properties – making the changes the committee recommended.
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M

The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips

KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel International Arts Festival happens this weekend

The Carmel International Arts Festival kicks off this weekend! This is a free, family-friendly, community event that you will not want to miss. It’s happening on West Main St. in Carmel, IN on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25. Jill Gilmer, president of the Carmel International Arts Festival,...
CARMEL, IN
munciejournal.com

Historic Beech Grove Cemetery Tour Brings Local History to Life

MUNCIE, IN—What is Muncie’s connection to M&Ms candy? Who was Diamond Heels Hattie?. You can find out these answers and learn more interesting facts about Muncie at the annual Historic Beech Grove Cemetery Tour hosted by the Old West End Neighborhood Association. This year’s event will be held on October 8th from 3:30-7:30 pm.
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

Student’s cookie designs find sweet success in Carmel

Carmel resident Paige Mangum discovered she loved cookie design when she was 9 years old while helping her grandmother decorate the sweet treats. “I have always loved art in a variety of forms, whether it’s painting, illustrating, writing, making jewelry, but this artistic endeavor is a lot more tasty than drawing,” the Carmel resident said. “Growing up, my, grandma, Jill Cooke, would always set out cookies for my cousins and I to decorate for fun over the holidays. My very first paying job was in June of 2021 for a bridal shower of a family friend looking to give me my first big break. She joked that I could hang up her picture when I opened my first bakery. I was positively ecstatic at the prospect of earning money for an activity that I was so passionate about.”
CARMEL, IN
indyschild.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club is Coming Soon to Noblesville!

BJ’s Wholesale Club is opening its newest location right here in Noblesville – and its the very first one in Indiana! Check out the brand new club located at 13210 Tegler Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060 once it opens to experience all the perks of being a BJ’s member.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Two major interchanges completed in Fishers

The City of Fishers, in partnership with the State Road 37 Improvement Project team, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 12 to celebrate the completion of the 131st Street and 146th Street interchanges. Now, motorists can enter and exit 131st and 146th street. “We understand the restrictions our businesses and community...
FISHERS, IN

