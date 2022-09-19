Read full article on original website
Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville
New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.
Westfield takes dining to the streets
On Sept. 17, over 400 people gathered in support of the Downtown Westfield Association for the Dinner Party on Union. Union Street was transformed into a unique outdoor dining experience that included food from Prime 47. The night was also packed with live music featuring The Bishops and a successful silent and live auction.
Center CEO: Palladium’s aging sound, lighting systems leads to missed opportunities
The Palladium prides itself in being a “world-class venue,” but its aging technical equipment is causing the 1,600-seat concert hall to miss out on booking key performers and causing other headaches, according to Jeffrey McDermott, president and CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts. “Ringo Starr has...
Big economic deals in Fishers
From auto racing to hockey to a new event center, a billion-dollar business boom is taking off in Fishers. Mayor Scott Fadness breaks it all down.
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
Duke Realty merger causing 120 layoffs in Indianapolis
As Prologis, Inc. acquires Duke Realty, 120 Indianapolis workers are being left out.
Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
Northside Middle School’s Denniston Given ‘Extra Yard for Teachers Award’
MUNCIE, IN – Ball State University and the College Football Playoff Foundation (CFPF) have honored Northside Middle School Teacher Isaac Denniston with its Extra Yard for Teachers Award. Denniston, a Choir teacher who also leads the school’s popular Titan TV program, will receive a $1,000 Donors Choose gift card...
Unique proposal: Property owner wants to build home made from shipping containers in Fishers
A unique home proposed in the Village Center neighborhood is unlike any other in the City of Fishers. But the path to approval has been rocky. A proposal for a shipping container home, a house made of upcycled materials that were once used to transport cargo, was first presented to the Nickel Plate Review Committee July 23 on behalf of the builder by Ross Hilleary, the city’s assistant director of planning and zoning. The proposal was tabled after the committee recommended less steel be used in the construction. The proposal was brought up again at the Aug. 24 meeting, but the project was once again tabled for review despite the petitioner – Joe Nixon, owner of Joe Nixon Properties – making the changes the committee recommended.
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
'The caboose is staying': Daughter honoring her father's legacy in McCordsville
A piece of history in Hancock County was torn down earlier this month, but something new is on the way. The new owner is now honoring the legacy of her late father.
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
Carmel International Arts Festival happens this weekend
The Carmel International Arts Festival kicks off this weekend! This is a free, family-friendly, community event that you will not want to miss. It’s happening on West Main St. in Carmel, IN on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25. Jill Gilmer, president of the Carmel International Arts Festival,...
Historic Beech Grove Cemetery Tour Brings Local History to Life
MUNCIE, IN—What is Muncie’s connection to M&Ms candy? Who was Diamond Heels Hattie?. You can find out these answers and learn more interesting facts about Muncie at the annual Historic Beech Grove Cemetery Tour hosted by the Old West End Neighborhood Association. This year’s event will be held on October 8th from 3:30-7:30 pm.
Student’s cookie designs find sweet success in Carmel
Carmel resident Paige Mangum discovered she loved cookie design when she was 9 years old while helping her grandmother decorate the sweet treats. “I have always loved art in a variety of forms, whether it’s painting, illustrating, writing, making jewelry, but this artistic endeavor is a lot more tasty than drawing,” the Carmel resident said. “Growing up, my, grandma, Jill Cooke, would always set out cookies for my cousins and I to decorate for fun over the holidays. My very first paying job was in June of 2021 for a bridal shower of a family friend looking to give me my first big break. She joked that I could hang up her picture when I opened my first bakery. I was positively ecstatic at the prospect of earning money for an activity that I was so passionate about.”
BJ’s Wholesale Club is Coming Soon to Noblesville!
BJ’s Wholesale Club is opening its newest location right here in Noblesville – and its the very first one in Indiana! Check out the brand new club located at 13210 Tegler Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060 once it opens to experience all the perks of being a BJ’s member.
Homeowners in Indianapolis will get a break on property taxes next year
Most Marion County property owners will receive a credit on their Spring 2023 property tax bill to help alleviate a rise in prices. Property valued at $250,000 or less will receive a $150 credit. Property valued between $250,000 and $400,000 will receive $100 credit. Tim Rice lives in Riverside, an...
Ball State severs ties with MiddleTown Property Group after complaints about living conditions
Ball State is telling MiddleTown Property Group to stop using its trademarks after recent outcry over the company's property management.
Two major interchanges completed in Fishers
The City of Fishers, in partnership with the State Road 37 Improvement Project team, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 12 to celebrate the completion of the 131st Street and 146th Street interchanges. Now, motorists can enter and exit 131st and 146th street. “We understand the restrictions our businesses and community...
