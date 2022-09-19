ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Temple Beth David Offers High Holiday Services for everyone September 25

Temple Beth David of the South Shore in Canton, Mass. is delighted to announce that all High Holiday services this year will be in person as well as on Zoom and livestreamed on Facebook. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
CANTON, MA
Milton Council on Aging (COA) Fit for Life Walk to take place Saturday, Oct. 1

The Milton Council on Aging (COA) Fit for Life Walk, hosted by Milton Boot Camp, will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.. The event will raise funds for the Milton COA Transportation Fund, which provides older adults with rides to medical appointments, grocery shopping, and other daily activities.
MILTON, MA
Open Streets Boston – Dorchester to take place Sept. 24th

During these free, family-friendly events, Open Streets Boston will temporarily close major thoroughfares to car traffic, opening them to people biking, walking, rolling, and connecting with neighbors and local businesses. Open Streets Boston events help us experience streets as...
BOSTON, MA
Big Brother Big Sister Foundation trucks in Milton Sept. 26th for donation pickups

Big Brother Big Sister Foundation is in Milton this Monday, September 26th, picking up donations of used clothing, housewares, shoes, books, CD/DVD, albums & instruments.
MILTON, MA
Milton, MA
Massachusetts Entertainment
Milton High School ranked 69th in Massachusetts, by Boston Magazine

A recent Boston Magazine article ranked Milton, MA's High School 69th in Massachusetts. In "The Best Public High Schools in Greater Boston," Milton High School ranked three behind neighboring Dedham(66th), and six behind Quincy (69th). Canton and Braintree settled in at 77th and 78th, respectively.
MILTON, MA

