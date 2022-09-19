ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Accidents
Crime & Safety
City
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
news9.com

Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC

Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was in his...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Homeowner arrested after reported shooting at Bethany home

BETHANY, Okla. — Police arrested a 46-year-old man after a homeowner reportedly shot someone early Thursday morning in Bethany. Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a homeowner shooting someone in the 4200 block of North Divis Avenue, near North Rockwell Avenue. A news release says the initial call came from someone living at the home where the shooting happened.
BETHANY, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon woman bound over for trial in deadly crash

A Yukon woman who faces prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash has been bound over for trial. Cassandra Ann Bray, 41, was charged Feb. 22 in Canadian County District Court with first-degree manslaughter and DUI resulting in great bodily injury. Special Judge Khristan K. Strubhar has found...
YUKON, OK

