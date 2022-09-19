Read full article on original website
Man hit, killed along I-40 in Oklahoma City
A California man is dead after he was hit by a truck along westbound I-40 in eastern Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
California man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A California man was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Oklahoma City shortly after midnight. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Ford F450 with a 40-foot trailer driven by a Narasota, Texas man struck the victim on I-40 westbound. Troopers said the Ford F450 driver...
OKC Man Hit By Car, Killed After Running Into Traffic
Oklahoma City Police said a man was hit by a car and killed at around 1 a.m. Thursday on I-40 near North Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police said dispatchers received several calls about a man acting erratically and running in and out of traffic. OCPD said he was pronounced dead...
Update: Tow truck driver may be victim in towing incident in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Initial reports from police indicated that a tow truck driver may have stolen a vehicle. However as the investigation has progressed, the driver was found and is cooperating with authorities. Police now believe he may be a victim in this incident. Police tell KFOR someone called the legitimate tow truck driver […]
OCPD Responds To Hit-And Run In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police responded to a hit-and-run after 10 p.m. Tuesday night near Northwest 25th Street and North Independence Avenue. OCPD said the victim was walking in the road and was hit, but also said they don’t have a vehicle description other than it was a silver car. OCPD...
Report: Homeowner shot alleged car burglar in Bethany
Police in Bethany are investigating a shooting involving an alleged car burglar.
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
Small Oklahoma business says it’s struggling after thieves stole tools from truck
An Edmond family tells KFOR sneaky thieves targeted their truck in broad daylight, taking thousands of dollars in work tools - the equipment kept their small business afloat.
news9.com
Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC
Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was in his...
OKCPD: Fatal 2 vehicle collision
A person has died in a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle near SE 74th Street and Air Depot Blvd. Wednesday evening.
KOCO
Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
Authorities identify Purcell barricade suspect
A skipped jury trial led to an hours-long barricade situation in Purcell Wednesday.
KOCO
Homeowner arrested after reported shooting at Bethany home
BETHANY, Okla. — Police arrested a 46-year-old man after a homeowner reportedly shot someone early Thursday morning in Bethany. Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a homeowner shooting someone in the 4200 block of North Divis Avenue, near North Rockwell Avenue. A news release says the initial call came from someone living at the home where the shooting happened.
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
Deer to blame for several deadly motorcycle crashes in OK
In recent months, there have been multiple accidents, including several deadly crashes, involving deer across the state.
Oklahoma man lucky to be alive after mysterious crash into pond
Oklahoma County deputies, Edmond police and Edmond firefighters said they helped pull a man’s truck out of a pond after he accidentally crashed into the water.
Body found near Canadian River in Pottawatomie County identified as 25-year-old Shawnee man
Newly filed court documents are shedding light on a homicide investigation after a man's body was found east of Shawnee.
Police investigating road rage assault of teen
Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public's help in an assault case.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon woman bound over for trial in deadly crash
A Yukon woman who faces prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash has been bound over for trial. Cassandra Ann Bray, 41, was charged Feb. 22 in Canadian County District Court with first-degree manslaughter and DUI resulting in great bodily injury. Special Judge Khristan K. Strubhar has found...
Oklahoma City Police Identifies 2 Victims In Separate Homicides
The Oklahoma City Police Department released information on two victims of separate homicides Monday morning. Authorities responded to the first scene for a welfare check just before 8:45 a.m. at an apartment complex near Northwest 23rd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, officials said they found 53-year-old Jason...
