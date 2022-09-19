Plane crash in Great Barrington cornfield Sunday

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A single-engine plane crashed in a cornfield behind 146 Hurlburt Road on Sunday at 11:33 a.m.

Emergency crews at the Walter J. Koladza Airport located the plane off the east end of the runway. According to the Great Barrington Police Department, a man instructor pilot from Canaan, CT, aged 67, and a man student from Cheshire, CT, aged 57, were not injured in the crash.

The aircraft, a 1956 Piper PA-22, was destroyed. From preliminary investigation, the aircraft lost engine power during landing. The Federal Aviation Administration and the Great Barrington Police Department continue to investigate.

