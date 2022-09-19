Read full article on original website
Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
High-speed chase turns into drug bust on I-270
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and onto the interstate. […]
Man dead after semi-truck crashes into pickup truck in Union County
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his pickup truck was hit by a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon in Union County, according to the sheriff’s office. UCSO states that at around 12:45 p.m., a semi-truck — that had an empty trailer attached — was driving north on State Route 31, started to veer […]
Powell family evacuates from house after apparent lightning strike
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A family in Delaware County was forced to evacuate their home after it caught fire overnight Wednesday, according to Liberty Township Fire Department. Authorities say fire officials went to 9580 Fair Oaks Dr. in Powell at around 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a house on fire, believed to be caused […]
Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
Man found shot in parking lot dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man found shot in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Harvester Lane has died. Police said they’d been heading to a shots fired complaint in Parkford Lane late on Wednesday evening when they were re-directed to Harvester Lane. There officers found Mayfield Evans III, 33, shot in the […]
100th homicide after ‘parking spot’ argument
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Homicides crossed the 100 mark after a person died in north Columbus Wednesday night during an alleged dispute over a shared parking spot. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Highfield Drive at 10:39 p.m. The victim, Marcus E. Deloney, suffered a gunshot wound to the […]
Suspect arrested in fatal beating outside Short North bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men accused of an assault outside a Columbus bar that led to a man’s death has been arrested. According to online court records and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office website, Dwayne Cummings was arrested Wednesday and is being held in Franklin County Correction Center II on Jackson Pike. […]
Woman critical after shooting at South Linden gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a South Linden gas station, according to Columbus police. According to a CPD sergeant, a woman was shot in the parking lot around 2 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police say […]
Two sought in trade of stolen vehicle in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man and a woman suspected of duping someone by using a stolen car during a vehicle trade last week. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Stover, 30, and Flossie Brown, 40, are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the Sept. […]
Camera catches Columbus teens stomping on car in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car parked in the Hilltop neighborhood. Two male suspects were recorded damaging a car parked at a business in the 500 block of S. Hague Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 8, according to the […]
Man, 30, identified as victim in North Linden homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a Monday homicide in North Linden, according to Columbus police. Police say they found the body of Lance Thompson inside a vacant home on the 1300 block of East Hudson Street just before 1:00 p.m. After stating the circumstances around this […]
I-670 West reopens Downtown after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An accident closed I-670 in the westbound direction at the High Street during the Thursday morning commute. As of 8 a.m., the right lane was still closed. The accident happened at 6:22 a.m. A car had flipped onto its top, and the highway was being cleared by transportation workers and police.
Deputy describes scene of home where children found in cage, carrying meth pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County Sheriff’s deputy is describing the inside of a home where two children, one locked inside a cage, were rescued earlier this week. Hocking County Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz said officers discovered the Bear Run Road home in disrepair Sunday when deputies went to the home for a sexual […]
Judge sets $1 million bond for suspect in Short North beating death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A $1 million bond was set for one of two suspects in the fatal beating of Gregory Coleman Jr. Dwayne Cummings, 29, who was arrested on Sept. 21, appeared by video Thursday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court . Cummings was wanted for the beating of Coleman, who was 37 years old, outside […]
Student arrested after stolen gun found at Canal Winchester High School
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester student was arrested on Tuesday after a stolen gun was reported to be on school property. Deputies responded to Canal Winchester High School around 9 a.m. after district officials initiated a non-emergency lockdown, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement found the stolen gun in […]
Chip, a horse with Franklin County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit, dies at 18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old retired race horse who later became a prized member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has died, the office announced Tuesday. Chip, who joined the Mounted Unit in 2020 after retiring from a successful racing career, died after two years of service to Franklin County residents, whether it be […]
Apartment complex turns to DNA testing, leaves dog waste problems behind
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s something to bark about at a Dublin apartment complex where a dog DNA program gets pet owners to pick up the poop — or face a hefty fine. It’s a high-tech solution to that unpleasant squish: a company that DNA matches a dog’s waste to a saliva mouth swab on […]
While Columbus hits 100 killings, nonprofits still alarmed by statistics
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus surpassed 100 homicides for the year on Wednesday, reaching the triple-digit milestone two months later than it did in 2021. But the founder of a group geared toward at-risk youth in the city said the 2022 homicide count is not an achievement. He sees it as a […]
Violation history of officer who killed Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Investigates has the internal affairs file for the Columbus police officer who shot Donovan Lewis. The file contains 12 violations of department policy. Officer Ricky Anderson was part of a team serving a warrant charging Lewis with assault, domestic violence and improperly handling a firearm. Lewis was unarmed when he […]
