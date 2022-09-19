ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High-speed chase turns into drug bust on I-270

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and onto the interstate. […]
PATASKALA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Powell family evacuates from house after apparent lightning strike

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A family in Delaware County was forced to evacuate their home after it caught fire overnight Wednesday, according to Liberty Township Fire Department. Authorities say fire officials went to 9580 Fair Oaks Dr. in Powell at around 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a house on fire, believed to be caused […]
POWELL, OH
City
Dublin, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dublin, OH
Accidents
Dublin, OH
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Cash award offered for woman in deadly south Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found shot in parking lot dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man found shot in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Harvester Lane has died. Police said they’d been heading to a shots fired complaint in Parkford Lane late on Wednesday evening when they were re-directed to Harvester Lane. There officers found Mayfield Evans III, 33, shot in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

100th homicide after ‘parking spot’ argument

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Homicides crossed the 100 mark after a person died in north Columbus Wednesday night during an alleged dispute over a shared parking spot. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 100 block of Highfield Drive at 10:39 p.m. The victim, Marcus E. Deloney, suffered a gunshot wound to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in fatal beating outside Short North bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men accused of an assault outside a Columbus bar that led to a man’s death has been arrested. According to online court records and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office website, Dwayne Cummings was arrested Wednesday and is being held in Franklin County Correction Center II on Jackson Pike. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting at South Linden gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a South Linden gas station, according to Columbus police. According to a CPD sergeant, a woman was shot in the parking lot around 2 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police say […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 30, identified as victim in North Linden homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a Monday homicide in North Linden, according to Columbus police. Police say they found the body of Lance Thompson inside a vacant home on the 1300 block of East Hudson Street just before 1:00 p.m. After stating the circumstances around this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-670 West reopens Downtown after accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An accident closed I-670 in the westbound direction at the High Street during the Thursday morning commute. As of 8 a.m., the right lane was still closed. The accident happened at 6:22 a.m. A car had flipped onto its top, and the highway was being cleared by transportation workers and police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Violation history of officer who killed Donovan Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Investigates has the internal affairs file for the Columbus police officer who shot Donovan Lewis. The file contains 12 violations of department policy. Officer Ricky Anderson was part of a team serving a warrant charging Lewis with assault, domestic violence and improperly handling a firearm. Lewis was unarmed when he […]
COLUMBUS, OH

