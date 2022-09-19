Tell us your Charlotte generational stories, your tall tales, your family history.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Melissa Oyler
We want to know more about Charlotte history — but more specifically, we want to know your family stories in Charlotte.

We’ve got a great story coming up in which CharlotteFive’s DeAnna Taylor interviewed her 91-year-old grandfather about what life was like growing up in Charlotte, and we immediately fell in love with his version of Charlotte (and him, too — you’ll see). And it got us thinking: We want to hear more of your stories.

Are you a Charlotte native, or do you have generations of family who grew up here? Fill out our poll below and tell us about the stories that are told around the holiday dinner table every year. You know the ones: The stories you know by heart because they’ve been told so much. The ones fill you with so much laughter your side hurts and you can’t breathe. Or the ones that make you go “wow” as you picture the Charlotte of the past.

Make sure to give us your contact information so we can reach back out to you, too. We’ll select a few of the best stories, and we’ll ask you to send us audio recordings of them and family photos if you are so inclined! If you’d prefer to just email us your stories and family photos directly, hit us up at charlottefive@charlottefive.com . We may use them in upcoming coverage.

