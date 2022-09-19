Holly Springs, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Holly Springs.
The Rolesville High School volleyball team will have a game with Holly Springs High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Rolesville High School
Holly Springs High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball
The Chatham Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Southern Wake Academy on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Chatham Central High School
Southern Wake Academy
September 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
