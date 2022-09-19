ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

By the numbers: Facts and figures about the queen’s funeral

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQzb8_0i1AYtlE00

LONDON (AP) — Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.

Here are some figures that have swirled around London and the rest of the United Kingdom in the aftermath of her death on Sept. 8 at her summer retreat in Scotland of the only monarch most Britons have ever known.

LIVE: Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

— 2,000: Dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the the state funeral, ranging from King Charles III and other royals to world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden to members of the British public who helped battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

— 800: Guests at a committal service later in the day at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

— 5,949: Military personnel deployed throughout the meticulously choreographed operation that began with the queen’s death on Sept. 8 at her Balmoral Estate in the Scottish Highlands. That number comprises 4,416 from the army, 847 from the navy and 686 from the air force. In addition, around 175 armed forces personnel from Commonwealth nations have been involved.

— 1,650: At least that number of military personnel will be involved in the pomp-filled procession of the queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after her funeral. A further 1,000 will line the streets along the procession route When the coffin reaches Windsor, 410 military personnel will take part in the procession, 480 will line streets, 150 will be in a guard of honor and line steps and 130 more will fulfil other ceremonial duties.

— 142: Royal Navy ratings who will pull the state gun carriage carrying the queen’s coffin on Monday when it leaves the Houses of Parliament for her funeral.

— More than 10,000: Police officers. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said the “hugely complex” policing operation is the biggest in the London force’s history, surpassing the London 2012 Olympics which saw up to 10,000 police officers on duty per day.

— 22: Miles (36 kilometers) of barriers erected in central London alone to control crowds and keep key areas around the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace secure.

— 1 million: The number of people London transport authorities expect to visit the capital on Monday. Around 250 extra rail services will run to move people in and out of the city.

— 5: Miles (8 kilometers) of people lining up to file past the queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall. The mammoth queue stretched back from the Houses of Parliament along the south bank of the River Thames to Southwark Park. The number of people who viewed the coffin over four days is not yet known.

— 125: Movie theaters that will open their doors to broadcast Monday’s funeral live.

— 2,868: Diamonds, along with 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies, sparkle in the Imperial State Crown that rested on the queen’s coffin as it lay in state.

— 2: Minutes of silence at the end of the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

— 1: Coffin. The silent eye in the days-long storm of pomp, pageantry and protection is a single, flag-draped oak coffin carrying the only monarch most Britons have ever known.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Woman found dead at Evanston Township High School

EVANSTON, Ill. — Police are conducting a death investigation on the campus of a suburban high school. According to authorities, a woman’s body was discovered Tuesday morning on the north side of Evanston Township High School. The medical examiner has identified the woman as 63-year-old Kathy Judge. Investigators do not believe the woman is a […]
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
WGN News

Body found in Roseland garbage can: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a body was found in a Roseland garbage can. A man’s body was found unresponsive in a garbage can on the 100 block of West 110th Place around 7 p.m. Monday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s age, name and cause of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

COPA releases video of police shooting unarmed 23-year-old man

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Tuesday surrounding a police shooting of an unarmed 23-year-old man two months ago. COPA said two Chicago Police Department officers — Sergeants Christopher Liakopoulos and Ruben Reynoso — lied to investigators and said they were shot at first by a juvenile with a rifle. After […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Central London#Royal Navy#Military Personnel#Uk#Britons#Balmoral Estate#Scottish#Commonwealth
WGN News

8 hospitalized after Austin building explosion

CHICAGO — Multiple people were hospitalized after a building explosion in Austin Tuesday morning. First responders were on the scene at a four-story, 36-unit apartment building just before 9:30 a.m. at the 5600 block of West West End Avenue after a portion of the top floor collapsed. At least 10 ambulances were at the location. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Metra train fatally strikes woman in Mount Prospect

A woman, believed to be in her 60s, was killed by a Metra train in Mount Prospect Tuesday evening. A spokesperson said that the train was traveling express and was not scheduled to stop at Mount Prospect. Inbound and outbound service was delayed by more than two hours due to the crash. Train operations have […]
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
WGN News

Operation Triple P targets 25 suspected of PPP fraud in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — Detectives from the Joliet Police Department announced they have tracked down over two dozen suspects in connection to a special operation designed to find people who lied on their Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications. Coined ‘Operation Triple P,’ detectives said they have arrested and charged 15 suspects with 10 more having […]
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

WGN News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy