Richmond, IN

WHIO Dayton

Task force to operate OVI checkpoint in Dayton today

DAYTON — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton this evening. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., in the area of East Third Street at Terry Street, followed by South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street, a spokesperson for the City of Dayton said in a release.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Local coalition to speak on Dayton’s decision for Good Samaritan site

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coalition group will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in response to the decision to move forward with plans of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. According to a press release, the Clergy Community Coalition will be holding a press conference outside the steps of Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH
daytonlocal.com

Festivals in Dayton

Find Upcoming Festivals in Dayton and the surrounding area. This page is updated frequently throughout the year, so keep checking back! To add events to this page, click here.
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

SERVICES FOR SEARA BURTON PENDING TUESDAY MORNING

(Richmond, IN)--Arrangements for Officer Burton were still pending Tuesday morning. A somber crowd of thousands of onlookers lined Richmond streets from the state line to Doan and Mills Funeral Home as the body of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was returned home Monday. The procession began with a huge police presence in Dayton. Many of those officers followed Seara’s hearse all the way to Richmond. First responders were perched on interstate overpasses in Preble County. When the procession entered Richmond, residents along the streets saluted or held their hands over their hearts. "It was a moving reminder of the price that all law enforcement potentially pay every day," said one onlooker. "God bless and her family," said Mayor Dave Snow at Monday night’s meeting of Richmond Common Council. The Richmond City Building has been darkened and flags have been lowered. Monday, county commissioners announced they would follow suit with the courthouse and county flags. Charges have not yet been upgraded against the man charged with shooting Officer Seara Burton, although it’s just a matter of time. Phillip Lee remains in a state prison cell in northern Indiana on a probation violation.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
GREENVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Food drive to be held at Dixie Twin Drive-In today

DAYTON — The FoodBank will hosting a food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive today, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: The Foodbank Inc. to host drive-thru food distribution for Miami Valley residents. The food drive will be for North Dayton and surrounding area...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
DAYTON, OH
WISH-TV

Funeral details confirmed for Richmond officer Seara Burton

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department shared funeral details for K-9 Officer Seara Burton. Police say the viewing will be held Sept. 25 from 2-7 p.m. at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street. They say the funeral will be held Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High school at 380 Hub Etchison Parkway.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Two more suspects charged in shooting of Xenia teen

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two additional suspects have been charged with attempting to kill a teenager in Xenia Township, authorities say. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Ford Road on Monday, Sept.12 for a shooting. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen […]
XENIA, OH

