2 postal carriers robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County
According to police, two USPS carriers were robbed at gunpoint in two separate events, one in Dayton and one in Trotwood.
Task force to operate OVI checkpoint in Dayton today
DAYTON — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton this evening. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., in the area of East Third Street at Terry Street, followed by South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street, a spokesperson for the City of Dayton said in a release.
Funeral and viewing announced for Richmond police Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department has announced the viewing and funeral times for fallen K-9 Officer Seara Burton. The viewing will be held at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street on Sunday, September 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held the following day on […]
Richmond Police thank community for support of Officer Burton
Richmond Police issued a Sept. 20 statement of gratitude to surrounding communities for their support of Officer Burton during the procession.
Local coalition to speak on Dayton’s decision for Good Samaritan site
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coalition group will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in response to the decision to move forward with plans of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site. According to a press release, the Clergy Community Coalition will be holding a press conference outside the steps of Dayton […]
Charges approved for 2 additional suspects in connection to Greene County shooting
GREENE COUNTY — Two men are being accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Greene County earlier this month. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old woman was shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute on Sept. 12. She was taken to the...
daytonlocal.com
Festivals in Dayton
Find Upcoming Festivals in Dayton and the surrounding area. This page is updated frequently throughout the year, so keep checking back! To add events to this page, click here.
1017thepoint.com
SERVICES FOR SEARA BURTON PENDING TUESDAY MORNING
(Richmond, IN)--Arrangements for Officer Burton were still pending Tuesday morning. A somber crowd of thousands of onlookers lined Richmond streets from the state line to Doan and Mills Funeral Home as the body of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was returned home Monday. The procession began with a huge police presence in Dayton. Many of those officers followed Seara’s hearse all the way to Richmond. First responders were perched on interstate overpasses in Preble County. When the procession entered Richmond, residents along the streets saluted or held their hands over their hearts. "It was a moving reminder of the price that all law enforcement potentially pay every day," said one onlooker. "God bless and her family," said Mayor Dave Snow at Monday night’s meeting of Richmond Common Council. The Richmond City Building has been darkened and flags have been lowered. Monday, county commissioners announced they would follow suit with the courthouse and county flags. Charges have not yet been upgraded against the man charged with shooting Officer Seara Burton, although it’s just a matter of time. Phillip Lee remains in a state prison cell in northern Indiana on a probation violation.
Fox 19
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
FWPD Pipe and Drum Brigade to play at fallen Richmond officer’s funeral
This is the second time in a matter of months the pipe and drum brigade will play at an Indiana police officer's funeral.
Police departments escort Officer Burton to Richmond
If you wish to support the family of Officer Seara Burton and the Richmond Police Department, police said to find a location that is safe along the route. Police reminded supporters not to stop or park along the interstate.
Food drive to be held at Dixie Twin Drive-In today
DAYTON — The FoodBank will hosting a food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive today, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: The Foodbank Inc. to host drive-thru food distribution for Miami Valley residents. The food drive will be for North Dayton and surrounding area...
‘I was hanging on for dear life’; Dayton officer shot in head speaks on recovery
DAYTON — On Sept. 21, 2021 one moment, one trigger, one bullet changed a Dayton officer’s life. Officer Thadeu Holloway was investigating a report of a man trying to use fake money at a store. “When he turned to face me I knew something was wrong,” Holloway said....
Law enforcement procession escorts body of fallen Richmond officer back to Indiana
DAYTON — A large procession of law enforcement officers escorted the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton from Dayton back to Indiana Monday afternoon. The procession left the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton just before 1:30 p.m. Video shows the hearse carrying Burton’s body slow...
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
dayton247now.com
People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
Bond set for man accused of killing Dayton man, hiding his body in garage
DAYTON — Bond has been set for man accused of killing a man and hiding his body in the garage of a Dayton home. Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury earlier this month on two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a single count of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
WISH-TV
Funeral details confirmed for Richmond officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department shared funeral details for K-9 Officer Seara Burton. Police say the viewing will be held Sept. 25 from 2-7 p.m. at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street. They say the funeral will be held Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High school at 380 Hub Etchison Parkway.
Indiana candle company donating $25,000 to Richmond Police Department in honor of Officer Burton
CENTERVILLE, Ind. – A candle company in Centerville has made thousands of candles in honor of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop. Burton died from her injuries on Sunday night. Warm Glow Candle Company began making the candles shortly after […]
Two more suspects charged in shooting of Xenia teen
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two additional suspects have been charged with attempting to kill a teenager in Xenia Township, authorities say. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Ford Road on Monday, Sept.12 for a shooting. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen […]
Comments / 1