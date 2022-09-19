ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, MA

Bridgewater, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Bridgewater.

The Bishop Feehan High School volleyball team will have a game with Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Bishop Feehan High School
Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball

The Bishop Feehan High School volleyball team will have a game with Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Bishop Feehan High School
Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Breeze

Ballou Home to become 'The Residences at Mendon'

WOONSOCKET – EJS Investments is moving forward with combined master and preliminary plan approvals for the former Ballou Home for the Aged to be converted into a new residential building. The Planning Board voted on Sept. 13 to allow the former nursing home to become a 21-unit condominium complex...
WOONSOCKET, RI
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
1420 WBSM

This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend

NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
DARTMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Attleboro, MA
Education
City
Attleboro, MA
Bridgewater, MA
Education
City
Bridgewater, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Bridgewater, MA
Sports
Attleboro, MA
Sports
FUN 107

Fall River Granite Grille Restaurant Reopens at Durfee High School

Durfee High School's rebranded Granite Grille has reopened for the school year. Similar to the in-school restaurants at Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational-Technical and Diman Regional Vocational-Technical high schools, the Granite Grill is a completely student-run establishment. While the teachers are on site to coordinate everything, the students truly run the show.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Controlled blast goes off in Dartmouth

(WJAR) — Dartmouth fire crews released a video of a blast on Wednesday afternoon. Crews said the blast was controlled, but residents may have felt it. There was no word on what exactly exploded.
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Dighton elementary’s newest ‘student’ fitting in wonderfully

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Schools are officially back in session across southern New England, and it’s no secret that kids have had to deal with a lot in recent years. From COVID to the threat of school violence, today’s school children have been under a lot of stress.
DIGHTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports#Bridgewater Raynham Reg
johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick doctor got many breaks

There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
WARWICK, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

‘The fishing line was 200 feet up in the air!’

Eric Duda of Tiverton, RI took Friday off to fish. “We fished most of the day and gave up on tautog fishing at 3 p.m. and headed back up the Sakonnet River. Duda said, “Didn’t see any surface action anywhere so we decided to troll for false albacore. Just as I was going to call it a day, I heard from the back of the boat the clicker going off.”
TIVERTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
reportertoday.com

A Fine Harvest of a Bountiful Life

If you're looking for the best sweet corn in New England, you go to the Fine Farms Corn Crib in Northern Rehoboth . This year, Ruth Fine Handy, who celebrated her 88th birthday on August 8th, while working at the Corn Crib, and her husband, George, have decided to retire.
REHOBOTH, MA
NECN

Protesters Plan to Disrupt Commute in Boston Wednesday Morning, Officials Warn

FIVE PROTESTERS ARRESTED: Click here for live updates on the situation Wednesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning travelers in the Boston area of a planned protest Wednesday morning that could disrupt the commute. A protest group was discussing plans to interrupt travel on "several routes" at about...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoast Spider-Man Spotted in Acushnet and New Bedford

The SouthCoast may have its very own superhero roaming around, as Spider-Man was spotted today in Acushnet and New Bedford. At about 2:48 p.m., I received a message from my friend Stephanie Burke with a photo she had received of someone dressed as Spider-Man sitting atop the gates that serve as the entrance to Acushnet Cemetery.
ACUSHNET, MA
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

322
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy