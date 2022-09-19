ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sayville, NY

West Sayville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

The Rocky Point Senior High School volleyball team will have a game with Sayville High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Rocky Point Senior High School
Sayville High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Volleyball PRO

East Rutherford, September 22 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Hasbrouck Heights High School volleyball team will have a game with Henry P. Becton Regional High School on September 22, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sayville, NY
Sports
City
Sayville, NY
City
West Sayville, NY
Fairfield Mirror

Students Experience Housing Scramble Upon Arrival of Largest First-Year Class

Last year, Fairfield University welcomed the Class of 2025, the largest class in Fairfield history at the time. Last year’s incoming class was notified in a June 8, 2021 email from the Office of Residence Life that “at most in 10% of the class, or 150 students will be housed in 50 converted triples,” as reported by a June 29, 2021 Mirror article.
FAIRFIELD, CT
longisland.com

The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing

According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
PLAINVIEW, NY
27east.com

Golf-Themed Bar in Southampton Becomes New Haven for Sports Bets

As football season kicks off, East End locals now have a new place to relax, watch sports and better yet — gain strategy to win in online sports betting. Birdies... more. Country Fair Food And Fun At Hallockville Country fairs are known for their extraordinary food ... 12 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports#The Rocky Point#Sayville High School
TBR News Media

Hundreds celebrate German heritage at Smithtown church

The German Festival returned to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Smithtown on Sept. 17. The last two years the event could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s return marked the fifth German festival St. Andrew’s has held. Longtime church member Barbara English heads up the event.
SMITHTOWN, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Fifth annual Blue Oyster Festival

Basket Auction Donations received from these generous businesses. The Catbird Seat Art Gallery & Vintage Shop | Sayville, NY. The last vestiges of summer, blue skies, fair-weather clouds and the warmth of the sun served as the backdrop for the fifth annual Blue Island Oyster Festival this past Saturday in West Sayville. The event benefited the Blue Island Oyster Foundation and the Save the Great South Bay organizations, dedicated to raising awareness of how to protect the beloved Great South Bay.
WEST SAYVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

These Long Island Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Four Long Island schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
27east.com

School News, September 22, Southampton Town

OLA (Organización Latino Americana) has awarded four students its OLA Youth Scholarship. The four recent ... by Staff Writer. Student Artists Earn Accolades Seven Westhampton Beach Elementary School and Westhampton Beach Middle School students earned ribbons as part of the Westhampton Beach Historical Society’s summer exhibit, “The Creative Energy of Our Community: Works of Artists and Artisans Past and Present.” The winners from the elementary school were Briana Mendez, first place; Logan Rice, second; and Frankie DiBiaso and Anayeli Orta Hernandez, third. Middle school winners were Leandro Esquivel-Aguilar, first place; Cameron Hipp, second; and Sophia Paladino, third. The winning works were selected by two Westhampton Beach High School teachers from a pool of submissions provided by teachers at Westhampton ... 29 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Baldwin School District combats teacher shortage with grow-your-own program

BALDWIN, N.Y. -- The nation's teacher shortage is spawning some creative solutions.One school district in Nassau County is getting students, as young as eighth grade, interested in teaching careers.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, it's a new form of grow your own.They are teaching the next generation of teachers in high school. Future educators are getting a head start."I know that this is where I'm going to be happy and this is where I am going to make my difference in the world," 11th grader Samantha Cruz said.Cruz enrolled in the Baldwin School District's Education Academy, a unique program...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

20 Photos: The Annual Fair at Argyle Park draws in thousands

Greater Long Island newsletters. It was a spectacular day for the Annual Fair at Argyle Park. Thousands of people gathered in at 244 West Main Street in Babylon Village Sunday for one of the largest arts and crafts fairs on Long Island. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees shopped...
BABYLON, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

St. John’s celebrates 125 years

On July 25, 1897, three stagecoaches full of people came together at the Sayville railroad station to welcome the Rev. Theodore Bundenthal from Augusta, Mo., as the first full-time pastor to what was to become Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 48 Greene Avenue. One hundred twenty-five years later, the church has marked the anniversary of the founding of St. John’s with special events and music throughout the year. On Sept. 18, Islip Town supervisor Angie Carpenter presented pastor Brian Noack with a citation in honor of this milestone. People came from as far as California and Texas to celebrate the event at a special church service and picnic.
SAYVILLE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Amaze Light Festival — the country’s largest light show — is coming to Citi Field this holiday season

The largest light show in the country, Amaze Light Festival — all-immersive storybook experience— is coming to Citi Field in Queens this holiday season. The exclusive US distributor for leading light design and decor manufacturer, LeBlanc Illuminations, is brightening this one-of-a-kind, inclusive display, a new family tradition and holiday destination, an unforgettable spectacle for guests of all ages.
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

2022 Guide to Halloween Fun on Long Island

Spooktacular entertainment abounds on Long Island. Check out our list of the best places to get ghoulish this Halloween. Our events page has so many fun things to do and see on Long Island. Check it out. Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze: Long Island - Long Island’s most electrifying fall event....
OLD BETHPAGE, NY
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

322
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy