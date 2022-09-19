Portsmouth, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Portsmouth.
The Manor High School volleyball team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Manor High School
I. C. Norcom High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Manor High School volleyball team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Manor High School
I. C. Norcom High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball
