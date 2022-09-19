ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Portsmouth.

The Manor High School volleyball team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Manor High School
I. C. Norcom High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Manor High School volleyball team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

Manor High School
I. C. Norcom High School
September 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Education
Portsmouth, VA
Education
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

ODU police identify "person of interest" in Virginia Tech locker room theft

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Old Dominion Police Department says it has identified a person of interest in the September 2 Virginia Tech locker room theft at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Interim ODU Police Chief Garrett Shelton confirmed to News 3 that the person of interest is not an Old Dominion student, faculty of staff member, though did not elaborate as to who the individual was. Security will be heightened during this Saturday's game against Arkansas State, the first home contest for the Monarchs since their season opening win over the Hokies.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports#I C Norcom High School
peninsulachronicle.com

Counts’ Hallmark Store In Jefferson Commons Closing

NEWPORT NEWS—Counts’ Hallmark Store located at 12551 Jefferson Ave. Suite 239 in the Jefferson Commons Shopping Center, will close at the end of September. According to store owner Noel Counts, when ownership of the shopping center changed hands, the new owners leased out their space while they were negotiating for a new lease.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Royal Hanneford Circus To Perform In Newport News September 22-25

NEWPORT NEWS—For the first time ever, the Royal Hanneford Circus is coming to Newport News. The Circus Fans Association of America (CFA) is hosting its 2022 convention in Newport News, and the organization worked with Newport News Tourism, Newport News Hospitality Association leaders, and the Newport News Special Events team to bring the show here.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR

At 3-0, Hampton prepares for first CAA showdown

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Hampton is out to its best start in 15 years on the football field, but competition is about to jump up a notch for the Pirates, who are about to set sail in their new conference schedule. HU is 3-0 after Saturday's 17-7 win over Norfolk State...
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
13News Now

Hampton second graders to get free swim lessons at Aquaplex

HAMPTON, Va. — All Hampton City Schools second graders will receive free swim lessons at the city's Aquaplex starting in January. The program is in collaboration with Hampton City and will see a rotation of students from January to May, according to Kellie Goral, a spokesperson for the school system.
HAMPTON, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Norfolk VA You Must Try

Are you looking to try some of the best restaurants in Norfolk VA? You have come to the right place because when you are done here you will know right where to head. Norfolk has so many amazing local spots to choose from and there are always new ones popping up all the time.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Bonaventure Purchases Two Apartment Complexes In Hampton Roads

Bonaventure, an Alexandria-based company that focuses on the development, construction, and property management of multifamily communities, recently announced it bought two separate apartment complexes in the Hampton Roads region. On September 16, it was announced that Bonaventure acquired properties in Hampton as well as in Virginia Beach. Want to read...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Jacox Elementary in Norfolk briefly placed on lockdown

NORFOLK, Va. — Jacox Elementary School in Norfolk was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown has been lifted and the school has been dismissed for the day. Norfolk emergency dispatch said police responded over reports of a gunshot near the school. There's no word at this time...
NORFOLK, VA
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

322
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy