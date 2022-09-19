ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Pocono Summit, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Pocono Summit.

The Allentown Central Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Pocono Mountain West High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Allentown Central Catholic High School
Pocono Mountain West High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Allentown Central Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Pocono Mountain West High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Allentown Central Catholic High School
Pocono Mountain West High School
September 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

College football roundup: Parkland’s Bartholomew kicks East Stroudsburg to 1st victory

East Stroudsburg University won its first game of the season on Saturday with a huge assist from two Parkland High School graduates on the Warriors roster. Senior kicker Devin Bartholomew tied a school record with five field goals to go with an extra point, which came after another former Trojan, wide receiver John Siggins, scored ESU’s lone touchdown in a 22-7 victory at Seton Hill. If you’re counting, Bartholomew and Siggins accounted for all 22 points.
STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Sports
Allentown, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pocono Summit, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #5

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain (2-2) @ Southern Lehigh (3-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saucon Valley (2-2) @ Pottsville Area (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (3-1) @ Lehighton (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Salisbury Township (0-4)...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
High School Volleyball PRO

Pennsauken, September 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Collingswood High School volleyball team will have a game with Pennsauken High School on September 20, 2022, 12:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Times News

One injured in West Penn crash

One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when involved in a crash in West Penn Township. The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. as the driver was traveling south on Route 309 and was rear-ended. West Penn firefighters and members of the Tamaqua Rescue Squad and Tamaqua ambulance extricated the victim. The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to St. Luke’s Miners campus in Coaldale. West Penn Township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Volleyball#Highschoolsports
thevalleyledger.com

The Bethlehem Area School District announces the appointment of Arutyun “Harry” Aristakesian as the District’s Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Aristakesian brings to the District a wealth of knowledge. His vast experiences include over 15 years of progressive leadership in finance and auditing in both the private and public sectors. He served as Chief Audit Officer at Norfolk State University, Senior Internal Auditor at Columbia University, and Internal Audit Manager at New York Power Authority. In the private sector, Mr. Aristakesian served as Vice President-Internal Audit at Citco, one of the world’s largest hedge fund administrators. Currently, Mr. Aristakesian serves as the business administrator for the Allentown School District where he has successfully implemented many reforms to strengthen the financial position of our neighboring district.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

322
Followers
398
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy