Pocono Summit, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Mr. Aristakesian brings to the District a wealth of knowledge. His vast experiences include over 15 years of progressive leadership in finance and auditing in both the private and public sectors. He served as Chief Audit Officer at Norfolk State University, Senior Internal Auditor at Columbia University, and Internal Audit Manager at New York Power Authority. In the private sector, Mr. Aristakesian served as Vice President-Internal Audit at Citco, one of the world’s largest hedge fund administrators. Currently, Mr. Aristakesian serves as the business administrator for the Allentown School District where he has successfully implemented many reforms to strengthen the financial position of our neighboring district.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO