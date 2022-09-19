Windsor, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The WNBA finals are in full swing and the Connecticut Sun’s battle against the Las Vegas Aces is heating up. Finishing the regular season in second place in the eastern conference, the Sun won 25 of their 36 games. After solid performances in the first two rounds of the playoffs, the only thing standing in the way of their first championship in team history are the Las Vegas Aces, who posted the best regular season record in the WNBA this seasion, and are fresh off a 3-1 series win over Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm. Though they have never won a WNBA championship, the Sun are no stranger to success. They have been successful with top 5 regular season finishers in 4 of the last 5 seasons.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO