No. Stonington, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

They’re loud. They’re dirty. They move in flocks. And every fall, to the dismay of everyone on campus, they take over the school. From the waterfront to Tempel Green, they’re ev- erywhere. Anywhere you look, everywhere you smell, there’s a pack of them hanging out. No, not first-years – geese. And this year, someone is doing something about it. He’s two years old, has black and white fur, and a tongue that lolls outside his mouth. He’s Beau – a professionally trained border collie that, along with owner Emily Tansey, spends his days running after geese on fields, golf courses, private properties, and at Connecticut College.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO