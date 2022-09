Dingmans Ferry, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Sunny, reasonably mild and with a light breeze, Aug. 19 was a beautiful day for golf, food, and fellowship at the Bethlehem Golf Club. Beginning at 7 a.m., 96 players gathered outside the pro shop, where volunteers from St. Anne’s Church and School, the sponsor of the day’s event, told each foursome its starting hole. After a prayer and blessing by St. Anne’s pastor, the Rev. Anthony Mongiello, 48 golf carts (two per foursome) headed out to the golfers’ assignments, and the 2022 St. Anne’s School Golf Tournament was underway.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO