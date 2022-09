Portage, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Parts of the Stonycreek River that were dead to aquatic life about 20 years ago are now supporting and regenerating fish in Cambria and Somerset counties. Eric Null, adjunct professor at Garrett College, and his fisheries class students surveyed portions of the stream Friday in partnership with the Somerset Conservation District. They used electrofishing equipment that temporarily stuns the fish to allow the volunteers to net the fish for documentation.

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO