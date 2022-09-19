ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Mountain Lakes High School volleyball team will have a game with Bloomfield High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Mountain Lakes High School
Bloomfield High School
September 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Linden, NJ High School student dies after football game brain injury

LINDEN — Mayor Derek Armstead has announced the death of a high school football player resulting from brain injuries sustained during a game. Xavier McClain, a 5'5" sophomore running back was injured during the Tigers' second game of the season on September 9 against Woodbridge, according to the mayor. In earlier posts on his Facebook page, Armstead said McClain had suffered a traumatic brain injury and was on life support.
LINDEN, NJ
woboe.org

West Orange Board of Education Approves Oscar Guerrero as New Principal of West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, NJ, was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moores assumes the position of Assistant Superintendent of Schools.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange STEM Academy students awarded academic honors from College Board

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange STEM Academy students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications, and connect students with universities across the country, helping them connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Boxing Scene

Photos: Shakur Stevenson, Robson Conceicao - Face To Face at Final Presser

Unified junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson will put his hardware on the line in the main event against Brazilian standout Robson Conceicao this Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (photos by Mikey Williams)
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Daily Voice

Winning $10K Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Mercer, Union Counties

Winners! Two Mega Millions lottery tickets each worth $10,000 were sold in Mercer and Union Counties. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Tuesday, Sept. 20 drawing were sold at Wegmans on Nassau Park Blvd. in Princeton and Beechwood Cigar on Beechwood Rd. in Summit, New Jersey Lottery officials said.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Police probing suspicious death near Kearny, N.J. athletic field

KEARNY, N.J. -- Police say a man was found dead near the town of Kearny's athletic field on Tuesday.Chopper 2 flew over the scene near Belgrove Drive and Afton Street.The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said its homicide unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating.So far, they have not released any additional information.
KEARNY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Brewery Fourth Annual Outdoor Oktoberfest Is All About Local

Montclair, NJ 𑁋Montclair Brewery will be celebrating its Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 24 from 12:30-10:30 p.m. This year the outdoor festival’s main focus is local and will feature four local bands, a local deejay, local food offerings and over 25 locally brewed Montclair Brewery craft drinks. The event includes other fun activities such as a U.S. Stein Holding sanctioned competition, giant Jenga and cornhole. The festivities will take place at the brewery’s Outdoor Beer Garden and indoor taproom at 101 Walnut Street in Montclair. Advance ticket purchased is recommended to guarantee entry. Tickets may be purchased at https://montclair-oktoberfest.eventbrite.com. A limited amount will be available at the door.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
